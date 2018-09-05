Bunmi Ogunyale

Members of the Super Eagles have began light training ahead of this weekend’s must win AFCON 2019 qualifying tie against The Pirates of Seychelles.

The session held on the beach was aimed at ensuring that the players loosen up after several hours of flight from their bases.

From the footage posted by the national team’s official twitter handle, the players appeared ready to give the hosts a run for their money on Saturday.

Just before the beach session, the camp come alive following the arrival of six more players on Tuesday afternoon, which brought the number of players at the team’s Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa to 18.

By Tuesday morning, there were 12 players in all: Henry Onyekuru, Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali, Bryan Idowu, Simeon Nwankwo and Joel Obi.

In the afternoon, Saudi Arabia -based Ahmed Musa, alongside Turkey –based Ogenyi Onazi, China -based Odion Ighalo, Germany –based Jamilu Collins and the England –based duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Leon Balogun arrived camp and joined the team for lunch.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa (from Nigeria) and Daniel Akpeyi (from South Africa) were being expected to arrive camp before dinner.

The development means the technical crew can concentrate on the training sessions ahead of Saturday’s game, without any worries over the forced withdrawals (due to injury) of Alex Iwobi, Olaoluwa Aina and William Ekong.

The Super Eagles look to garner all three points against the Pirates on Saturday to restore their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track following the reverse against South Africa in Uyo on Matchday 1 in June 2017.