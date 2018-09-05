– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - HiFL: Teams battle for final four slots
5th September 2018 - AITEO Cup Rookie Round holds on Wednesday
5th September 2018 - Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo
5th September 2018 - Eagles train foot-volleyball for Seychelles 
5th September 2018 - Fast Five FC wins Premier Cool 5-a-side football tourney 
5th September 2018 - INEC failed on voters’ registration – Gbadamosi
5th September 2018 - Kaduna flood victims count losses, appeal to state govt, NEMA for help
5th September 2018 - Nigeria doomed without restructuring – Attah, ex-Akwa Ibom gov
5th September 2018 - Nigerians and crazy quest to migrate to Canada
5th September 2018 - Nigeria gears up for GITEX as NITDA inaugurates LOC
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Eagles train foot-volleyball for Seychelles 

Eagles train foot-volleyball for Seychelles 

— 5th September 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

Members of the Super Eagles have began light training ahead of this weekend’s must win AFCON 2019 qualifying tie against The Pirates of Seychelles.

The session held on the beach was aimed at ensuring that the players loosen up after several hours of flight from their bases.

From the footage posted by the national team’s official twitter handle, the players appeared ready to give the hosts a run for their money on Saturday.

Just before the beach session, the camp come alive following the arrival of six more players on Tuesday afternoon, which brought the number of players at the team’s Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa to 18.

READ ALSO V-C urges youths to embrace virtues of integrity, competence

By Tuesday morning, there were 12 players in all: Henry Onyekuru, Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali, Bryan Idowu, Simeon Nwankwo and Joel Obi.

In the afternoon, Saudi Arabia -based Ahmed Musa, alongside Turkey –based Ogenyi Onazi, China -based Odion Ighalo, Germany –based Jamilu Collins and the England –based duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Leon Balogun arrived camp and joined the team for lunch.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa (from Nigeria) and Daniel Akpeyi (from South Africa) were being expected to arrive camp before dinner.

The development means the technical crew can concentrate on the training sessions ahead of Saturday’s game, without any worries over the forced withdrawals (due to injury) of Alex Iwobi, Olaoluwa Aina and William Ekong.

The Super Eagles look to garner all three points against the Pirates on Saturday to restore their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track following the reverse against South Africa in Uyo on Matchday 1 in June 2017.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CAIRO

Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo

— 5th September 2018

Frontline Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has joined in pouring tributes to the former NDDC late P. Z. Aginighan who died in a ghastly car crash last Saturday alongside his son and personal aide. Dr. Cairo described the death of the former NDDC boss as very unfortunate…

  • INEC failed on VOTERS registration – Gbadamosi

    INEC failed on voters’ registration – Gbadamosi

    — 5th September 2018

    It’s not enough to merely extend the exercise. By design the exercise is intended to deny the rights of eligible voters the opportunity to register Remi Adefulu Babatunde Gbadamosi hails from the renowned political family of the late Alhaji Sule Oyesola Gbadamosi who was fondly called SOG in his days as one of the leaders…

  • FORMER AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR ATTAH

    Nigeria doomed without restructuring – Attah, ex-Akwa Ibom gov

    — 5th September 2018

    “I can tell you with conviction that if the APC manages to win Akwa Ibom today, it would be in spite of rather than because of Akpabio” Chukwudi Nweje Obong Victor Attah, is the former governor of Akwa Ibom State. He speaks on the gale defections across party lines, registration of political parties, cabals in…

  • GITEX

    Nigeria gears up for GITEX as NITDA inaugurates LOC

    — 5th September 2018

    GITEX is the premier technology event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The event annually hosts over 184,000 trade visitors and delegates from more than 140 countries Chinenye Anuforo To ensure the country’s effective participation at this year’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) and to also expose its startups, the National Information Technology Development…

  • TECHNOLOGY

    NCC, NDA to deploy technology for military capacity building

    — 5th September 2018

    Danbatta told his guests that “intervening in boosting NDA’s technology infrastructure is to ensure the future of our country” Chinenye Anuforo Conscious of the realities that military battles no longer depend on weapons alone but also on technology, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have reached an agreement to collaborate…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share