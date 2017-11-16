The Sun News
Home / National / Sports / Eagles to know CHAN opponents Friday

Eagles to know CHAN opponents Friday

— 16th November 2017

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Thursday, said that the Super Eagles would, on Friday, know their group phase opponents at the upcoming 5th African Nations Championship, in Morocco.

The tournament will kick-off on January 13, 2018 in the North African nation.

The NFF spokesman, Ademola Olajire, said in Lagos that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the date of the draws expected to take place in Rabat, Morocco.

“The Confederation of African Football has announced that the Draws Ceremony will take place at the Hotel Sofitel, Rabat, Morocco.

“The venue also hosted CAF’s Extraordinary General Assembly following the first-ever African Football Symposium in Rabat in July this year.

“The 16 teams that qualified for the finals have been drawn into four pots from which they will be drawn into four groups of four for the 23-day 16-nation championship.

“Nigeria, winners of the bronze medals at the 3rd CHAN in South Africa in 2014, have been slotted into Pot 2, alongside Cameroon, Guinea and Zambia,’’ Olajire said in a statement.

It added that “Pot 1 has host nation Morocco, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire and Libya with Congo, Uganda, Rwanda and Sudan in Pot 3 and Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Namibia in Pot D.

“Group A will have its base in Casablanca (Morocco’s industrial and economic capital); Marrakech will host Group B; Group C will be based in Tangier and; Agadir will play host to Group D.

“Nigeria failed to qualify for the first two editions of the CHAN, hosted by Cote d’Ivoire (2009) and Sudan (2011).

“The team then finished in third place in South Africa in 2014 after losing 1-2 to Mali in her first match and then defeating Mozambique 4-2 and host South Africa 3-1.’’

“In the quarter –finals, the Eagles came from 0-3 down at half time to defeat Morocco 4-3 after extra time.

“The team crumbled on penalty shootout to Ghana’s Black Stars in the semi-finals before piping Zimbabwe to the third position.

“In Rwanda last year, Nigeria trounced Niger Republic 4-1, only to draw 1-1 with Tunisia and lose 0-1 to Guinea to crash out at group stage,’’ it said. (NAN)

