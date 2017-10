Bursaspor star William Troost-Ekong met face-to-face with President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and Turkish ruler Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey on Thursday, October 19, allnigeriasoccer.com understands.

The Super Eagles star, who has been playing in theTurkish Super Lig since the summer, was one of the few guests invited alongside teammate Mikel Agu to the 9th D-8 Summit.

Troost-Ekong was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, and has built up an outstanding track record on and off the pitch and is also well known for his charity work in the community.

‘’We are really proud that Troost- Ekong honored the invitation. He is not only a top football player but also a role model for the youth due to his outstanding character,’’ a top source told allnigeriasoccer.com.

Troost-Ekong has started the last eleven matches played by the Super Eagles, including five World Cup qualifiers when he went the distance.

The 24-year-old central defender helped Nigeria secure their only medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.