Eagles slip in FIFA ranking

BY JOE APU

FIFA on Thursday released the latest world football rankings, with very little change owing to the lack of interna- tional football in recent months with Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropping one spot from her ranking in November to end the year in the 50th position but still occupy the 8th spot on the African continent.

Senegal ended the year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December listings.

Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco complete the top 10 compiled by world governing body FIFA.

All the countries except Nigeria will be among the 16 challengers for the Cup of Nations title when Gabon stages the 2017 tournament between January 14 and February 5.