Eagles shock Ghana, romp into WAFU Cup semi

By George Aluo

Super Eagles last night rose to the occasion in the high profile game against Ghana in the on going WAFU Cup beating their hosts, the Black Stars by 2-0 to qualify for the semi final of the tournament.

Two second half strikes by Anthony Okpotu (52nd minute) and Peter Eneji (56th minute) gave the Eagles the victory they needed to go through alongside the Black Stars.

Ghana it would be noted had before last night’s tie qualified courtesy of the two consecutive wins they recorded against Guinea and Mali.

Despite losing to the Eagles, the Black Stars still topped the group with six points while the Eagles finished second with five points. In the other match of the group, Mali and Guinea settled for a 1-1 draw which was not good enough to see them through.

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf had after the two barren draws against Guinea and Mali said he would wring changes in the game against Ghana. The coach matched words with action as he opted to start five fresh players in last night’s game, a gamble that paid off.

Yusuf was full of praise for his boys after the victory over Ghana saying it was nice to see them rising to the occasion when it mattered most.

“The boys were at their best in this game against Ghana. They know what was at stake and they rose to the occasion,” Yusuf said.

Eagles and the Black Stars would know their semi final opponents today after the conclusion of matches in Group B. The semi final games come up mid week.