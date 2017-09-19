The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Eagles shock Ghana, romp into WAFU Cup semi
19th September 2017 - Nadal maintains No.1 spot in ATP rankings
19th September 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Malitoli: Zambia can upset Eagles
19th September 2017 - Count on me for W/Cup qualifiers – Diogu
19th September 2017 - 3SC relegation: Fund was not club’s problem –Busari
19th September 2017 - Beneath mounds of dirt and filth, lie huge national income –Abiola, waste recycling expert
19th September 2017 - Sack Niger Delta Affairs minister, youths urge Buhari
19th September 2017 - IPOB: I’ll never support disintegration of Nigeria, says Wike
19th September 2017 - Militants condemn army, IPOB clash
19th September 2017 - UN seeks $10m to halt cholera spread in Nigeria
Home / Sports / Eagles shock Ghana, romp into WAFU Cup semi

Eagles shock Ghana, romp into WAFU Cup semi

— 19th September 2017

By George Aluo

Super Eagles last night rose to the occasion in the high profile game against Ghana in the on going WAFU Cup beating their hosts, the Black Stars by 2-0 to qualify for the semi final of the tournament.

Two second half strikes by Anthony Okpotu (52nd minute) and Peter Eneji (56th minute) gave the Eagles the victory they needed to go through alongside the Black Stars.

Ghana it would be noted had before last night’s tie qualified courtesy of the two consecutive wins they recorded against Guinea and Mali.

Despite losing to the Eagles, the Black Stars still topped the group with six points while the Eagles finished second with five points. In the other match of the group, Mali and Guinea settled for a 1-1 draw which was not good enough to see them through.

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf had after the two barren draws against Guinea and Mali said he would wring changes in the game against Ghana. The coach matched words with action as he opted to start five fresh players in last night’s game, a gamble that paid off.

Yusuf was full of praise for his boys after the victory over Ghana saying it was nice to see them rising to the occasion when it mattered most.

“The boys were at their best in this game against Ghana. They know what was at stake and they rose to the occasion,” Yusuf said.

Eagles and the Black Stars would know their semi final opponents today after the conclusion of matches in Group B. The semi final games come up mid week.

Post Views: 36
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sack Niger Delta Affairs minister, youths urge Buhari

— 19th September 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Niger Delta youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to  sack Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani. The youths, in a statement by Niger Delta Youth Governance Monitoring Group (NDYGMG), condemned Usani and his ministry’s shoddy preparations and poor outing at the just-concluded National Council on Niger Delta held…

  • IPOB: I’ll never support disintegration of Nigeria, says Wike

    — 19th September 2017

    By Adewale Banjo Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will never support the disintegration of Nigeria. This was just as the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) said Wike’s actions, especially his state-wide broadcast helped to restore peace in Rivers, despite the challenges.  Wike, in apparent response to NGF, declared that he will continue to protect…

  • Militants condemn army, IPOB clash

    — 19th September 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has condemned the clash between the army and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and urged the Federal Government to give Biafra independence, to avoid plunging the country into another civil war. The coalition also demanded immediate resignation of members of the Federal Executive Council and…

  • Nigeria’s import bill rises to N232bn

    — 19th September 2017

    By Steve Agbota Despite Federal Government’s huge commitment to economic diversification through increased agricultural production, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown that Nigeria’s agricultural imports as at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2017 rose to N232.1 billion from N200 billion in Q1 2017 and N144.1 billion in…

  • Power: 2,000 mega-watts unutilised –Perm Sec

    — 19th September 2017

    About two thousand mega watts of electricity generated into the national grid is not distributed to consumers, says Mr. Louis Edozien, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. “The national grid produces about 6,600 mega-watts of electricity from the 750,33KV trading points, but less than 4,600 mega-watts get distributed to the consumers,” Edozien…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share