Eagles must learn to play hard – Balogun

Brighton Hove Albion of England new signing Leon Aderemi Balogun has advocated a switch to ‘hard football’ for the Nigerian national team, as a way of making greater impact on international soccer.

After failing to help the Super Eagles go beyond the group stage at the ongoing World Cup in Russia, the former Fortuna Dusseldorf, Darmstadt and SV Mainz of Germany stopper reckoned that it was because the team was ‘too soft.’