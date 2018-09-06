– The Sun News
EAGLES

Eagles may play 4-3-3 against Seychelles

— 6th September 2018

Ahead of Saturday's must-win clash against the Pirates of Seychelles, the Super Eagles' of Nigeria may revert to their 4-3-3 formation, dumping the much adopted 3-5-2 formation the team played at the last World Cup, in Russia, AOIFootball.com reports.

Reports from the Eagles’ camp suggest head coach, Gernot Rohr might be forced to dump the 3-5-2 formation following the shortage of creative players to perfectly execute the formation.

Retirement and Injury to the likes of Victor Moses, Ola Aina, Tyrone Ebuehi and Abdullahi Shehu leave the Eagles imbalance at wing-back, with only Bryan Idowu available as a natural full back.



The team will now return to the traditional 4-3-3 formation with Kenneth Omeruo and Leon Balogun likely to start in the heart of the defence, with Rohr having to make a big decision to recall in-form midfielder Ogenyi Onazi to the midfield.

The Eagles’ will however not be short of firepower up front with Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa capable of providing plenty of potent attacking options for Nigeria to silence the Pirates.

Nigeria will target their first win come Saturday in far away Victoria as they hope to rekindle the hope of qualifying for AFCON 2019 to be hosted by Cameroon next summer.

