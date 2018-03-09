The Sun News
Eagles invitaion thrills Etebo

Eagles invitaion thrills Etebo

9th March 2018

Ighodalo Isiramen

Super Eagles central midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his joy at being called-up for national duties in next month’s tune up friendlies against Poland and Serbia in preparation for the World Cup.

The former Dream Team VI star has been in top form following his loan move to Las Palmas in the January transfer window.

In a chat with Brila FM monitored by Daily Sun Sports, Etebo says he remains excited about his call-up and cannot wait to grace the doubleheader.

“I’m really excited about getting my invitation once again,  Etebo began.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play for their Country, and I have just been privileged to be invited again,” the former CD Fierense player added.

Etebo concluded that he and the rest of the squad would have to do well so that they can add to their preparation for the fiesta in Russia.

Spanish outfit UD Las Palmas has agreed to release the player for the trip to Poland, since he must join the Super Eagles on Monday, March 19.

Etebo has made 10 international appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring one goal.

