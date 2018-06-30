Eagles finally fly out of Moscow

The Super Eagles departed Moscow Friday afternoon back to Nigeria after they were eliminated from the World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles departed Moscow airport by 2.50 pm Russian time, which is12.50pm in Nigeria, after they arrived from their base camp in Es- sentuki earlier today. They flew out on Emirates Airline and will have a stop-over in Dubal before they connect a flight to Nigeria.

Only eight players out of the 23 who made the World Cup list are on board after most of the others quit the team’s camp differently. World Cup hero Ahmed Musa alongside Shehu Abdullahi were the first to arrive Nigeria Thursday night. Defender Kenneth Omeruo told SCORENigeria he is excited to take a break after a hectic season and his recent wedding in Istanbul.