Eagles’ defender, Ambrose scores in Scotland

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigerian international, Efe Ambrose made the scorers chart as his Hibernian side fought from two goals behind to grab a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Scottish Premiership encounter with leaders Celtic at Easter Road.

Scott Sinclair appeared to give the Hoops what looked like an unassailable lead with two goals in four minutes after the break.

However, in a dramatic finale former Parkhead defender Efe Ambrose halved the deficit in the 76th minute before 19-year-old substitute Oli Shaw levelled three minutes later with both sides having chances to clinch the win before the end.

It was a well-deserved point for Neil Lennon’s side who had drawn 2-2 at Celtic Park in September while the Hoops extended their unbeaten domestic run to 68 games to go five points clear of Aberdeen as they look forward to Monday’s Europa League last-32 draw.

In a post match chat, an elated player dedicated the goal to God, saying the club’s target is to play in Europe in the new season.

“It was a tough game but we maintained our composure while we were two goals down.

“No doubt, Celtic is a top side but we gave them a fight and ensure that we come back strong to snatch a draw,” the AFCON 2013 winner stated.