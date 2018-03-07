Eagles call-up made me leave Cska Moscow –Samuel

Ighodalo Isiramen

Nigerian forward, Aaron Samuel said his decision to quit CSKA Moscow for Amkar Perm was to ensure he had regular playing time to earn a recall to the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Samuel made the switch after he struggled in penning a regular place in the first team, thereby prompting him to jump ship when the opportunity came calling, where he would be on loan till the end of the season.

Before his exit in January, the former Sarpsborg goal poacher missed the match-day squad once and was an unused substitute in 12 league games.

The 23-year old Nigerian international made seven appearances for the team where he registered his only goal against Tosno in September 2017.

Samuel made his debut in Sunday’s goalless draw against Zenit St Petersburg and admitted he felt more confident handing a starting role at his new club despite firing blanks in 77 minutes of action.

“I felt great starting in my first game for my new team. 77 minutes on the field will give me confidence. For me it was a good match,” Samuel stated.

“Playing regularly is one of the main reasons why I left CSKA for a loan in Amkar.

“I promise to do my best and work hard to justify the team’s investment and also to earn a chance to get back into the Nigeria national team.

“Playing against a team like Zenit is always very difficult game to play on any day, and this match is no exception. The draw is a good result, given the level of the opponent.”

Samuel is expected to lead the lines again for Amkar Perm who host Arsenal Tula in their next game on Friday.