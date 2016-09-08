Eagles battle for World Cup ticket without home ground

By George Aluo

As the Super Eagles prepare for the final round of qualifiers for the Russia 2018 World Cup with an away game against Zambia early next month, the big question to ask is: Where is the home of the Gernot Rohr tutored team?

After the October 3 game against Zambia, the Eagles would in their next tie face Algeria at home at a yet to be determined venue, no thanks to the bad playing pitches that dot the country.

Although the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF had tentatively fixed the Algeria home tie for the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, the soccer governing body was yet to communicate same to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

A competent NFF source confirmed to Daily Sunsports that the basic reason why the NFF had not been able to make up her mind on where the Eagles would host Algeria has to do with the playing turf.

While the team was sure of massive crowd support in Kaduna, the same thing cannot be said of the pitch, which like all other natural turfs in the country are nothing but horrible.

Just last weekend, the NFF took the Eagles, Tanzania game to the Uyo Nest of Champions, an arena that is unarguably the nations best. But while the edifice is world class, the playing pitch had since lost its “world Class” status just barely one year after it was commissioned by three African Presidents.

It was recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan and his Ghanaian and Ivorien counterparts, John Mahama and Alhassan Quattara commissioned the stadium.

New Eagles manager, Rohr had after the game against Tanzania last weekend decried the poor state of the Uyo stadium turf, declaring that it did not allow his boys to play to their full potential.

Just like Kaduna, support for Eagles in Uyo is not in short supply as the fans came out to cheer the Eagles in their thousands, even when the game against Tanzania was only a dead rubber that counted for nothing.

In the last two years, the Super Eagles had had to shuttle five Nigerian cities-Calabar, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Uyo and Lagos for their home games, with the big worry remaining the playing turf.

Abuja National Stadium, which like Uyo is modern has what could pass for a horse racing pitch despite all the millions pumped into its rehabilitation.

Cities like Enugu, Ibadan, Kano and Bauchi that also boast good stadia can not also host Super Eagles matches because what they have are artificial playing turfs, which our big boys from Europe would not want to play on.

As it stands now, the Super Eagles could pass for a homeless team as they go into the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Eagles many temporary homes

•Abuja National Stadium

•UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar

•Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium Port Harcourt

•Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

•Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna

•Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo