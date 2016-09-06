Eagles attack: Emenike, Salami under Rohr’s watch

BY AYOMIDE JAYEOBA

Gernot Rohr has drawn a list of five players, he hopes to add to his team when the race to reach Russia 2018 World Cup begins in October against Zambia.

The German wasn’t pleased with the finishing of his side in the 1-0 win over Tanzania, and well informed sources have revealed to Owngoalnigeria.com, that he has drawn up a list of forwards he intends to add to the team before their first World Cup qualifiers game against Zambia.

Emmanuel Emenike of Fenerbahce who recently quit the national team is high on the manager’s priority, as gathered by Daily Sun Sport.

Rohr watched the 29 year old in a recent UEFA Champions League qualifier in France, where he (Emenike) scored in both legs against Monaco and believes a chat with the former West Ham forward could tempt him into returning back to the team.

The German manager has also asked his team of scouts to put a close eye on new Angers signing Dickson Nwakaeme who recently moved to the Ligue 1 side this summer.

Standing at an impressive height of 1.87m, the 30 year old has until his move to France played in Finland, Denmark, Vietnam and Malaysia. He presently stands a wide chance.

The dearth of quality forward to solve the goal scoring problem of the Super Eagles has made the new manager to consult his assistants and our source revealed that names like Olarenwaju Kayode, Gbolahan Salami and Anthony Ujah came up for mention.