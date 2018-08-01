Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot

Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually many sides to Eagle Square. Beyond being Nigeria’s political melting pot, the arena has its economic, social, religious and security sides. Located near the Federal Secretariat in the Central Area of Abuja and a stone’s throw from the Three Arms Zone, which houses the Presidency, the National Assembly and the Supreme Court, Eagle Square gained prominence in 1999 when it hosted the second military-to-civilian transition. Simply put, the Fourth Republic kicked off at the square. READ ALSO: FG partners private firm to renovate Secretariat After that historic event, where the then Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, handed power to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on May 29, 1999, bringing an end to 16 years of military intervention in the polity, Eagle Square has hosted several political, religious, economic and social events.

Since the inception of the present democratic dispensation, several major political decisions that have had far-reaching implications for the country have been taken there. From political parties’ conventions to nominations of presidential candidates, to various national celebrations, Eagle Square has seen it all. It serves more or less as a coronation ground for Nigeria’s Presidents and political party leaders. It was at the square that former Presidents Obasanjo and the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari, began their tenure after taking their oath of office. Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was sworn in at Aso Rock, following the death of Yar’Adua, also ended their presidencies at Eagle Square, after handing over to their successors. Therefore, for politicians in the country, it is not just a public square, it is a place where political dreams are realised, as well as a place where ambitions are buried. Former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili, for instance, will not forget Eagle Square in a hurry, for it was within the precincts of that arena that his dream to be Nigeria’s President was buried, during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary in 2007.