E-cigarettes: A forward-thinking response to old challenges

There is a consensus between regulatory and medical authorities that the product is relatively safe.

Research has shown that more and more people are beginning to turn to e-cigarettes to enjoy the same pleasure as they would with the regular cigarette. Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) estimates that 2.9 million people in Britain are said to have adopted e-cigarette. The trend is gradually catching on in sub-Saharan Africa. Interestingly, in Nigeria, there is a rising popularity of the product among smokers, especially regular callers at hotels, clubs and bars. These locations, as well as shopping malls and stores, are notable sales points for the product. There is also a growing awareness of the product among the general populace.

Public Health England (PHE), for the first time, in August 2015, officially recognized e-cigarettes as less damaging to health than smoking tobacco. PHE said that, “Vaping is safer than smoking and could lead to the demise of the traditional cigarette.”

The health body noted further that, on “the best estimate so far, e-cigarettes are about 95% less harmful than tobacco cigarettes and could one day be dispensed as a licensed medicine in an alternative to anti-smoking products such as patches.”

PHE’s position was backed by the British Government’s Chief Medical Officer, Dame Sally Davies, who also made a case for the products’ regulation: “I want to see these products coming to the market as licensed medicines. This would provide assurance on the safety, quality and efficacy to consumers who want to use these products as quitting aids, especially in relation to the flavourings used, which is where we know least about any inhalation risks.”

Also, in February 2018, the PHE called for the stocking of hospitals with e-cigarettes for sale to patients and permission of vaping in private rooms as part of the UK National Health Service (NHS) “smoke free” efforts.

The NHS bosses had proposed that smoking shelters should become “vaping lounges” for less risky e-cigarette use. Prof. John Newton, a leading expert from PHE, advocated for the sale of e-cigarettes in hospital shops and rehabilitation centers after the result of a new review of e-cigarettes was published by PHE, detailing evidence undertaken by leading independent tobacco experts. The review indicates that vaping poses only a small fraction of smoking risks.