The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Dynamics of skillful physiotherapy: Care in common back pain treatment
15th February 2018 - When Yoruba stakeholders gathered to rebuild broken walls
15th February 2018 - Hepatitis in pregnancy
15th February 2018 - Ekiti federal college of crisis 
15th February 2018 - Ladies of St Mulumba fete 2000, share bibles, others
15th February 2018 - Federal lawmaker empowers Ibarapa women, youths
15th February 2018 - ‘Irewolede microfinance bank, right step against poverty’
15th February 2018 - Ondo police nab 33 for robbery, cultism, kidnapping
15th February 2018 - I will make Osun El dorado – Oni
15th February 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll pay for abandoning South West -Osuntokun
Home / Columns / Dynamics of skillful physiotherapy: Care in common back pain treatment

Dynamics of skillful physiotherapy: Care in common back pain treatment

— 15th February 2018

Truly speaking your disabled back needs proper expertise and the soothing hands of skilled physiotherapist. Physiotherapy, which is non-invasive and non-surgical approach is commonly a preferred for common back care

Common back pain challenge, especially when chronic, is a serious and disturbing health condition that needs the expertise of a reputable physiotherapist with good knowledge of anatomy and biomechanics of human back. The observations and experiences of a skilled physiotherapist will bring solace, succor and above all, hasten healing process and restoration of your disabled back. By definition, physiotherapy is a treatment available to those who may need assistance in developing or restoring the body’s movements and functions that have been affected besides back pain, by the ageing process, illness, disease or injury.

A physiotherapist is a professional who has undergone a difficult academic and technical training programme within a university establishment. They are responsible and accountable practitioners who must base their treatments and methods on well researched and approved scientific techniques.

The aim of physiotherapy is to identify problems and maximise potential movement by a series of individually tailored methods. This is achieved by the physiotherapist gaining an insight into the patient or client’s lifestyle (social, psychological and cultural factors), assessing current mobility, identifying weaknesses and determining desirable outcomes. These are accomplished by using verbal and physical assessments and observations, until a full client history has been understood.

A variety of questions will be asked as how the complaint occurred, what aggravates the pain, prior range of movement, how long has the pain been present and where does the pain originate? From these assessments, a plan of treatment will be devised, and each person will have their own programme, which may last one session or multiple sessions over a long period of time. Many people benefit from the advice given by a physiotherapist and are able to take a self-help programme away with them that can be accomplished at home.

Physiotherapists offer a variety of treatments; these are manipulation, massage, exercise, electrotherapy, and hydrotherapy. Manipulation and massage are used for back pain problems with different technique for a deferring range of reasons, they both stimulate blood circulation, help reduce swelling and aid in relief and must be done by someone well-versed in the treatment of lower back pain. Manipulation and/ or massage done by an untrained person may do more harm than good.

Back exercises may be assigned by a physiotherapist. These exercises will help with lower back pain if one does them correctly and faithfully. The only exception is if the back is in an acute condition requiring emergency care or surgery.

The exercises will help with lower back pain and must be assigned and supervised by a physiotherapist. They may be done at home, but it will be necessary to follow instructions and check in frequently.

These exercises include ones for lower back pain that stretch or extend the back and ones that strengthen it. One is an exercise where one lays prone (face down) and moves as if swimming. This protects the back while giving the surrounding muscles a workout.

 Physiotherapeutic exercise regimen hopes to increase movement by building strength of the musculoskeletal system.  Physiotherapist can provide a programme for overall fitness or can target certain areas of the anatomy for specific reasons. To benefit from therapeutic exercises, they must be and usually repetitive with a gradual increase in duration and range

Electrotherapy uses the administration of electrical impulses through the muscles to create muscular contraction, which in turn override pain massages sent to the brain.  Ultrasound is especially useful as a passive therapy for anyone with acute lower back pain. It delivers heat deep into the muscles of the lower back. This not only relieves pain. It can also speed healing.

  Hydrotherapy uses the resistance and weightless environment of water to increase the range of movement, reduce muscular tension, increase circulation and reduce pain. All these methods increase the overall wellbeing of the patient, which, in turn, will help reduce pain and its related stress. Physiotherapists can also teach how to achieve and maintain a correct posture, approve lifting and handling techniques and how to avoid general hyperextension and flexion of the muscles, which add to the increase risk of developing back pain. Good and effective physiotherapy can initially be uncomfortable but with determination and compliance, the discomfort will diminish and pain will decrease as the treatment progresses.

If you are a common back pain victim, I advise you to be rational in your choice of health facility to attend for the disturbing back pain (neck pain, mid back pain or lower back pain). You may ask your doctor for referral to reputable physiotherapy centre in your vicinity and experience dramatic relief of your back pain challenge.

The Back pain Care Foundation partners Nigeria Info, 95.1Fm Radio, Abuja, to conduct a one-day pilot sensitisation talk and free physiotherapy care exercise for sufferers of chronic back pain at Omega Arena, opposite National Lottery Trust Fund, Off IBB Boulevard, Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday, February 18, 2018 by 3pm.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: PDP’ll pay for abandoning South West -Osuntokun

— 15th February 2018

 Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja   Mr. Akin Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview, the former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the refusal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cede its chairmanship to the south-west will hurt in the 2019 elections. Osuntokun who is currently…

  • Delta 2019: APC chieftains eyeing Okowa’s job

    — 15th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba  GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State may not have a tough battle to secure the ticket of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). But he will surely face a titanic battle in the main election against various opposition party candidates including the All Progressives Congress (APC).  While the governor has not…

  • Buhari’ll not get north’s votes -Kudla

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Satumari Kudla is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In 2015 he contested to represent Askira/Uba and Hawal Federal constituency of Borno State, but lost. In this interview, he speaks on why President Buhari won’t win the 2019 general election.  Before the 2015 election, an APC member, now a governor,…

  • ‘Why Kogi welcomes cattle colony’

    — 15th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Kogi State Director- General of Information, Grassroot Mobilisation and Sensitisation, Mallam Abdulmalik Abdulkareem ,in this interview said Governor Yahaya Bello was highly misunderstood by a segment of the state on his acceptance of the cattle colonies being proposed by the Federal Government, insisting that the governor having considered all variables meant well…

  • Umeh’s victory’ll change political equation in South-East –Ezekwobi

    — 15th February 2018

    Brown Chimezie Eze Michael Ezekwobi is the Royal father of Governor Willie Obiano Support Group, Lagos State chapter. He spoke on the just concluded Anambra senatorial election where Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) won. He said the victory is a warning shot to other south eastern states about the ability…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share