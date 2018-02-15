Dynamics of skillful physiotherapy: Care in common back pain treatment

Truly speaking your disabled back needs proper expertise and the soothing hands of skilled physiotherapist. Physiotherapy, which is non-invasive and non-surgical approach is commonly a preferred for common back care

Common back pain challenge, especially when chronic, is a serious and disturbing health condition that needs the expertise of a reputable physiotherapist with good knowledge of anatomy and biomechanics of human back. The observations and experiences of a skilled physiotherapist will bring solace, succor and above all, hasten healing process and restoration of your disabled back. By definition, physiotherapy is a treatment available to those who may need assistance in developing or restoring the body’s movements and functions that have been affected besides back pain, by the ageing process, illness, disease or injury.

A physiotherapist is a professional who has undergone a difficult academic and technical training programme within a university establishment. They are responsible and accountable practitioners who must base their treatments and methods on well researched and approved scientific techniques.

The aim of physiotherapy is to identify problems and maximise potential movement by a series of individually tailored methods. This is achieved by the physiotherapist gaining an insight into the patient or client’s lifestyle (social, psychological and cultural factors), assessing current mobility, identifying weaknesses and determining desirable outcomes. These are accomplished by using verbal and physical assessments and observations, until a full client history has been understood.

A variety of questions will be asked as how the complaint occurred, what aggravates the pain, prior range of movement, how long has the pain been present and where does the pain originate? From these assessments, a plan of treatment will be devised, and each person will have their own programme, which may last one session or multiple sessions over a long period of time. Many people benefit from the advice given by a physiotherapist and are able to take a self-help programme away with them that can be accomplished at home.

Physiotherapists offer a variety of treatments; these are manipulation, massage, exercise, electrotherapy, and hydrotherapy. Manipulation and massage are used for back pain problems with different technique for a deferring range of reasons, they both stimulate blood circulation, help reduce swelling and aid in relief and must be done by someone well-versed in the treatment of lower back pain. Manipulation and/ or massage done by an untrained person may do more harm than good.

Back exercises may be assigned by a physiotherapist. These exercises will help with lower back pain if one does them correctly and faithfully. The only exception is if the back is in an acute condition requiring emergency care or surgery.

The exercises will help with lower back pain and must be assigned and supervised by a physiotherapist. They may be done at home, but it will be necessary to follow instructions and check in frequently.

These exercises include ones for lower back pain that stretch or extend the back and ones that strengthen it. One is an exercise where one lays prone (face down) and moves as if swimming. This protects the back while giving the surrounding muscles a workout.

Physiotherapeutic exercise regimen hopes to increase movement by building strength of the musculoskeletal system. Physiotherapist can provide a programme for overall fitness or can target certain areas of the anatomy for specific reasons. To benefit from therapeutic exercises, they must be and usually repetitive with a gradual increase in duration and range

Electrotherapy uses the administration of electrical impulses through the muscles to create muscular contraction, which in turn override pain massages sent to the brain. Ultrasound is especially useful as a passive therapy for anyone with acute lower back pain. It delivers heat deep into the muscles of the lower back. This not only relieves pain. It can also speed healing.

Hydrotherapy uses the resistance and weightless environment of water to increase the range of movement, reduce muscular tension, increase circulation and reduce pain. All these methods increase the overall wellbeing of the patient, which, in turn, will help reduce pain and its related stress. Physiotherapists can also teach how to achieve and maintain a correct posture, approve lifting and handling techniques and how to avoid general hyperextension and flexion of the muscles, which add to the increase risk of developing back pain. Good and effective physiotherapy can initially be uncomfortable but with determination and compliance, the discomfort will diminish and pain will decrease as the treatment progresses.

If you are a common back pain victim, I advise you to be rational in your choice of health facility to attend for the disturbing back pain (neck pain, mid back pain or lower back pain). You may ask your doctor for referral to reputable physiotherapy centre in your vicinity and experience dramatic relief of your back pain challenge.

The Back pain Care Foundation partners Nigeria Info, 95.1Fm Radio, Abuja, to conduct a one-day pilot sensitisation talk and free physiotherapy care exercise for sufferers of chronic back pain at Omega Arena, opposite National Lottery Trust Fund, Off IBB Boulevard, Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday, February 18, 2018 by 3pm.