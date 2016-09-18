The Sun News
18th September 2016 - Dwindling oil revenues triggered recession – Udoma
18th September 2016 - General: We need Truth and Reconciliation Commission
18th September 2016 - Maiduguri more secure than Lagos, says Borno governor
18th September 2016 - Biafra: IPOB to hold mass protest against Nnamdi Kanu’s detention
18th September 2016 - HEPATITIS B: The silent killer.
18th September 2016 - A manager who cannot manage
18th September 2016 - Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai
18th September 2016 - Nnamdi Kanu mustn’t celebrate Xmas in prison, says cleric
18th September 2016 - Edo celebrates Ogbemudia at 84
18th September 2016 - Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video
senator-udo-udoma-1

Dwindling oil revenues triggered recession – Udoma

— 18th September 2016
(By Basil ObasiABUJA)
Contrary to the blame on the 16 years of PDP leadership as being responsible for the current economic recession, the Minister for National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has attributed the situation to have resulted from the downslide in crude oil revenue due to the drastic fall in price as well as the activities of militancy in the Niger Delta region.
The Minister, who spoke through his media aide, Mr. James Akpandem, explained that the current recession being witnessed in the nation’s economy is caused by twin effects of reduction in output from oil exploration and down slide in the price of crude oil in the international market.
Udoma expressed displeasure over the unpatriotic activities of Niger Delta militants which left the country with producing slightly above 1million barrels as against the initial projection of 2.2 million barrels per day.
“If oil revenue has flowed in according to projections, the country’s foreign exchange earnings would not have taken the level of downward trend we have witnessed and the negative multiplier effect on our exchange rate, employment and inflation would have been a different story.
“We blame the past administration because they were unable to do the needful; they ought to have built the necessary shock absolver that will save the country from volatility inherent in dependence on a highly volatile sector as the only source of revenue.
“We must find a way out of the current over reliance on oil as the nation’s mono-economic mainstay by looking at other sources where income can be generated. This basically informed our resolution to diversify the revenue base of the country,” he said.

  • lucky-irabor-420x329

    General: We need Truth and Reconciliation Commission

    — 18th September 2016

    The Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (the anti-Boko Haram counterterrorism campaign of the federal government) Major General Lucky Irabor, is advocating for a South African style Truth and Reconciliation Commission to address the conflict issues in the northeast. Irabor made the call on Saturday at the inaugural Town Hall Meeting of the 7 Division of the Nigerian…

  • kashim-shettima

    Maiduguri more secure than Lagos, says Borno governor

    — 18th September 2016

    Borno State governor Kashim Shettima said that with the gradual return of peace to the state, his administration would unfold a developmental plan in a few months time. “By the grace of God,  we are poised for a great change. Believe me, in the next couple of months you will see changes in the fortunes of the people of the state,”…

  • 2987795_image_jpeg_jpeg6f95b5e7a24ad4fc0808d6698fd37362

    Biafra: IPOB to hold mass protest against Nnamdi Kanu’s detention

    — 18th September 2016

    (By Jeff Amechi Agbodo – ONITSHA; Toks David – LAGOS)  Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared September 23rd a day of protest for Pro-Biafrans worldwide to protest the continued detention of group leader Nnamdi Kanu and for the independence of the Biafra people.  The group said the IPOB worldwide protest would  take place in…

  • Gen.-Martin-Luther-Agwai

    Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai

    — 18th September 2016

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant-General Martin-Luther Agwai, yesterday said the greatest challenge in his entire military career, was burying 13 Generals who died in the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force plane crash of September, 17, 2006, in Benue State. Agwai, who said their death created a huge vacuum in the army,…

  • Kanu

    Nnamdi Kanu mustn’t celebrate Xmas in prison, says cleric

    — 18th September 2016

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Ministries Inc, aka (By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has blamed the continued incarceration of the Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on lack of interest of the international community, especially Britain in assisting the Indigenous People of…

  • Edo state

    Edo celebrates Ogbemudia at 84

    — 18th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Elder statesman and two-time governor of Midwest and Bendel states, Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, was yesterday celebrated by eminent citizens of Edo State, including the state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who organized a dinner to honour him as he turned 84. Speaking at the colourful event held at the ultra-modern New…

  • Boko Haram

    Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video

    — 18th September 2016

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, was conspicuously missing in the new video released by the insurgents’ group because he was nursing the ‘fatal’ wound he sustained recently, a source who has been following the insurgents’ video since 2014 said. A new video released by Boko Haram last Wednesday…

  • Fayose

    Fayose commends self for candidates’ performance in NECO exams

    — 18th September 2016

    By Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti EKITI State Governor,  Ayodele Fayose, has given his administration a pat on the back for the outstanding performance of the state’s candidates in this year’s National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) results. An analysis of the NECO results released, Friday, showed that Ekiti State topped the 36 states…

  • Business man

    Lessons from my success story

    — 18th September 2016

    –Bisi Olatilo, veteran broadcaster, entrepreneur By AYO ALONGE ace broadcaster and media guru, Prince Bisi Olatilo, has a whole lot to reveal about both his private and public life, especially about his career which spans over 42 years.Olatilo, who is fluent in  three major Nigerian languages, in this interview, discloses how much this  has fetched…

