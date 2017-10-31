Dutse Emir tasks POWA on drug peddling

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammed Sunusi has charged wives of police officers to prevail on their husbands to curb the meanace of illicit drug trafficking in the Northern part of the country.

The Emir gave the charge, on Tuesday, while receiving the national president of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Princess Asma’u Ndayako Idris, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Dutse emirate palace.

He said, “you should talk to your husbands, whom are the security officers to ensure adequate measures in curbing this manace”.

The Emir, who was represented by the Galadiman Dutse, Alhaji Basiru Muhammed‎ Sunusi, continued, “it is unfortunate that this practicee has moved further to amongst married women in villages and other communities”, he said.

He said, “the abuse of drugs is a source of worry to the state”, ‎noting that, “even students in schools that we believe should be our future leaders have taken to the unfortunate habitl”, he stated.

Earlier, the POWA president‎ who is also wife of the Inspector General of Police had told the Emir that she was in the state to sensitise people agaisnt illicit drug abuse and child molestation among people.

Princess Asma’u called on the Emir and the Jigawa state government to partner with POWA in reducing the menace of drug abuse and child molestation.

Also, the Jigawa Deputy governor‎ Barrister Ibrahim Hassan assured the association of the state’s commitment to partner with it and also develop blueprint towards empThesaid youths across the state.