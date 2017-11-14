The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - Duterte says Trudeau bringing up killings, rights issues an “insult”
14th November 2017 - PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs
14th November 2017 -   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness
14th November 2017 - One minute silence for Saro-Wiwa divides Reps
14th November 2017 - S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over lack of independence
14th November 2017 - Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.
14th November 2017 - Buhari appoints Senate Chief Whip’s wife, Prof. Adeyeye NAFDAC DG
14th November 2017 - Alleged Igbo killing: Group demands commission of inquiry
14th November 2017 - Crime: Delta CP canvasses sustainable community policing
14th November 2017 - Mikel, Akpeyi return against Argentina
Home / World News / Duterte says Trudeau bringing up killings, rights issues an “insult”

Duterte says Trudeau bringing up killings, rights issues an “insult”

— 14th November 2017

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said it was a “personal and official insult” when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked to him on Tuesday about human rights and extrajudicial killings in the country.

Trudeau was apparently one of the only leaders at a regional summit in Manila to bring up the issue, expressing his concern over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines in talks with Duterte.

While Trudeau said Duterte was “receptive” to his comments, the Philippine leader reiterated his warning to foreign leaders to “lay off” the issue.

“I will not answer to any other bullshit, especially to foreigners,’’ he said.

Duterte has been widely criticised for a spate of killings related to his administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, which has left thousands dead.

Trudeau told a news conference before leaving Manila that he brought up the issue when he got a chance to talk with Duterte on the sidelines of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

“I also mentioned human rights, the rule of law and specifically extrajudicial killings as being an issue that Canada is concerned with,’’ he said.

Trudeau said that he “impressed upon Duterte the need for respect of rule of law and as always offered Canada’s support and help as a friend to help move forward on what is a real challenge.”

“The president was receptive to my comments and it was throughout a very cordial and positive exchange,’’ he said.

However, Duterte had a different account, emphasising that he was only accountable to Filipinos who elected him as president.

Trudeau said he would not explain, saying it is a personal and official insult to him.

“That is why you hear me throwing down epithets, curses, bullshit and everything because it angers me.

“When you are a foreigner, you do not know exactly what is happening in this country,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was urged to also raise the issue of extrajudicial killings, appeared to have skirted the topic in his meeting with Duterte on Monday.

A joint statement said only that the two leaders “underscored that human rights and the dignity of human life are essential.”

Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque said human right was not discussed in the meeting between Duterte and Trump.

“There was no mention of human rights. There was no mention of extrajudicial killings.”

Human right is a topic often avoided in meetings by ASEAN, which has followed the principle of non-interference in members’ domestic affairs.

However, Trudeau said human rights should be openly discussed by all countries.

“It has to be done in an honest and frank way. We have to talk about the high expectation we must have to protect life, to uphold the rule of law and human rights,’’ he noted.

(Source: dpa/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs

— 14th November 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has raised alarm over what it described as secret agenda to arrest scores of PDP functionaries as the 2019 elections draw near. Spokesman of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, issued a statement, last Wednesday, alleging that the federal government…

  •   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness

    — 14th November 2017

      From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, yesterday gave detailed account of how the sum of $9.7 million and ‎£74,000 kept in a fireproof safe was recovered from his house (Yakubu). The witness, Mr….

  • One minute silence for Saro-Wiwa divides Reps

    — 14th November 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja A prayer that members of the House of Representatives observe a minute of silence in remembrance of late Niger-Delta activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa Snr, led to a sharp division among lawmakers during Tuesday’s plenary. A member of the House, Kingsley Chinda in a motion on the 22nd remembrance of the death…

  • Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.

    — 14th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, has disclosed that over 23,000 women live with diabetes in the state, saying that the victims were mainly pregnant women as well as those within the reproductive age. Prof. Chike revealed this, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, while briefing newsmen on the…

  • Buhari appoints Senate Chief Whip’s wife, Prof. Adeyeye NAFDAC DG

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye as the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The Assistant Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Nakorji, in a statement, said the appointment, which takes effect…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share