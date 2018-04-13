The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Philippines’ Duterte apologises to Suu Kyi for Myanmar ‘genocide’ remark
13th April 2018 - Pakistan former PM Sharif banned from holding office for life
13th April 2018 - Japan awaiting results of investigation into who poisoned ex Russian spy – FM
13th April 2018 - U.S. fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography
13th April 2018 - Bomb kills 5 during football match in Somalia
13th April 2018 - Day desperate female fan offered me free sex -Yomi Fabiyi, actor
13th April 2018 - How Ethiopian model, Misker Teka, emerged Miss Africa Beauty Queen
13th April 2018 - Bobrisky makes Nollywood debut
13th April 2018 - Tiwa Savage smoking hard in style!
13th April 2018 - Pastor Isaac Idahosa’s Revelations for Elevation
Home / World News / Philippines’ Duterte apologises to Suu Kyi for Myanmar ‘genocide’ remark

Philippines’ Duterte apologises to Suu Kyi for Myanmar ‘genocide’ remark

— 13th April 2018

Reuters/NAN

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte apologized to Myanmar counterpart Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday for saying genocide was taking place in her country, saying his remark was a satirical barb at the West for not taking in Rohingya Muslims.

The UN and rights groups say nearly 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh
since August, after attacks on security forces by Rohingya militants sparked a military crackdown that the the world body called ethnic cleansing.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar rejects the charge, saying its security forces launched a legitimate counter-insurgency operation in response to Rohingya militant attacks.

Duterte on April 7 said the Philippines was willing to provide sanctuary for Rohingya fleeing what he called “genocide”, a comment a Myanmar government spokesman said showed he had no restraint and knew nothing about Myanmar.

But in remarks aimed at Suu Kyi, Duterte clarified that and said he was not interfering in what he called Myanmar’s “civil war”.

“I will apologise to you, but if you have noticed my statement was almost a satire,” he told reporters.

“I am not ready to intervene in your (internal affairs).”

The Philippines and Myanmar are members of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has a rigid policy on non-interference on each other’s affairs.

Duterte, who brooks no criticism from what he sees as hypocritical western powers, said he was speaking against European countries which had accused Myanmar of rampant human rights violations, but did little to help the Rohingya.

“Do you have any plans of providing a safe sanctuary even for a moment for those who are really the victims of war?” he said, referring to European states.

He also urged them to provide “temporary relief” to the refugees and said he would do the same.

“I am ready to accept my share of responsibility in the name of humanity,” he said.

There was no immediate response to request for comment from the Philippine foreign ministry.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

budget

2018 budget delay: Saraki blames 20 committee chairmen

— 13th April 2018

• Issues 24 hours ultimatum to erring heads Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has listed chairmen of 20 committees as being responsible for the delay in the passage of the 2018 national budget. Saraki frowned at the refusal of the 20 committee chairmen to submit their reports to the Committee on Appropriation. The…

  • NYSC

    NYSC PoP: 5 corps members die in Kaduna, 16 abscond in Sokoto

    — 13th April 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna; Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto; Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi As thousands of the 2017 batch ‘A’ corps members across the country wound up the one year mandatory service to the country, five died during the service year. Coordinator of the scheme in Kaduna state, Dahunsi Mohammed, announced the deaths, at the Passing out Parade (PoP),…

  • UNICEF

    North East: 1,000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013 –UNICEF

    — 13th April 2018

    Gabriel Dike The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) has revealed how more than 1,000 children have been abducted by Boko Haram in the North East, Nigeria since 2013, including 276 girls taken from their secondary school in the town of Chibok, on April 14, 2014. The UNICEF, said four years on, more than 100 of…

  • Akeredolu

    Akeredolu swears-in Ondo CJ

    — 13th April 2018

    Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, administered oath of office on the Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Olutoyin Akeredolu, yesterday, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. He described the swearing-in as the culmination of a painstaking process, which started with the state Judicial Service Commission, through the short-listing and recommendation to his office. Akeredolu added that he…

  • Ambode

    Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship

    — 13th April 2018

    • Pledges to support FG on preservation of culture Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed to residents to bear with government for the inconvenience being experienced as a result of the construction work in the state. He said the projects were designed to change the face of Lagos for good and improve on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share