Singer Duncan Mighty (Wene Mighty) has surprised an elderly widow with a new Toyota Camry after he spotted her dancing to one of his songs, “ Miekeraso”.

The musician, who had earlier shared a video of the widow dancing to his song asked fans to locate her as he was going to donate a bag of rice, one goat, three wrappers, a cash price of N20k and pay for her health care.

After finding the woman, the singer instead surprised her with a brand new Toyota Camry and also got her registered at a clinic.

The 35 year old singer shared videos of the widow rejoicing when she received the car on his Instagram.

He wrote: “Brand new Camry for our new Mama we met on IG she was dancing to my new single #miekeraso few days back, got her registered at the clinic. GOD be praised forever amen.”

The singer made his official new single, “Miekeraso’’after making record breaking bangers and chart toppers with the likes of Davido (Aza), Wizkid (Fake Love), Tiwa Savage (Lova Lova), Lil Kesh (Flenjo) and DJ Xclusive (Gimme Love) among others.

“Miekeraso” is produced by Spellz and Duncan Mighty delivered his Wene vibe and melody on this smashing song that will definitely buzz speakers.

Duncan, through his musical style demonstrates a high-level of genre versatility; it is also heavily influenced by the sounds and culture of his people as most of his songs are sung in his native Ikwerre dialect of Igbo language.

He released his debut full-length album Koliwater in 2008, which was a commercial success. The 22-track album yielded popular songs such as “Ijeoma”, “Scatter My Dada”, “Ako Na Uche” and drew the attention of many music lovers across the country.

His second studio album, Ahamefuna (Legacy), was released in 2010 with a lesser number of 15 tracks than its predecessor. The album was also very well received by fans and music aficionados.

Tracks like “Obianuju” and “Port Harcourt son” brought him international fame and huge fan following.

He received three nominations at the 6th Annual NEA Awards in 2011 and won the “Indigenous Artist of the Year.’’

In September 2012, Wene Mighty released Footprints, an 18-track album with guest appearances from Timaya, Shaggy, Otuu Sax, Sandaz Black and Wande Coal.

He was honoured by the UN as a peace ambassador.