The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate
20th March 2018 - China vows to punish Taiwan for separatism
20th March 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo arrives at Ogun Investors’ Forum
20th March 2018 - Why final batch of 2018 UTME results is delayed – JAMB
20th March 2018 - JAMB releases 2018 UTME results
20th March 2018 - JUST IN: Ex-Mexican president, Adeosun, others at Ogun Investors’ Forum 2018, Osinbajo expected
20th March 2018 - Edo NDLEA seizes 5,650kg of Cannabis in 2 warehouses
20th March 2018 - APC crisis deepens as Forum chairs suspend members seeking redress
20th March 2018 - Sokoto to disburse N2b to SMEs, says Tambuwal
20th March 2018 - Cultists attack corp members’ lodge in Bayelsa
Home / National / Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate

Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate

— 20th March 2018

The Lagos State Government has asked residents around the dump at the Olusosun area of Ojota, in the state capital, to relocate in order to prevent health hazards associated with inhalation of smoke billowing from the dump.

This advise was handed down to the residents by the state government, on Monday. The Olusosun dump had been on fire since Wednesday, last week, with thick black smoke billowing from it.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Hakeem Dickson, gave the notice of relocation to the residents during a press conference on ‘Vision Zero’ in Ikeja.

Dickson’s words, “The smoke has continued to billow and the advice became necessary to prevent health hazards.”

The safety commission boss also said the state government was working towards ensuring zero accident in the next three years.

He said the Vision Zero campaign was inaugurated to achieve the aim and ensure that corporate bodies as well as individuals were safety conscious.

He said government had planned the Lagos Vision Zero Conference with the theme, ‘A Mindset Change towards Zero Harm.’

He added that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would sign a safety policy document on safety at workplaces in April at a three-day conference being planned by the commission.

“Lagos Vision Zero is a transformational approach that interprets the tripod stand of safety, health, and wellbeing at all levels at work. It was borne out of the need to reduce hazards in workplaces and ensure zero accident and zero death,” Dickson said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate

— 20th March 2018

The Lagos State Government has asked residents around the dump at the Olusosun area of Ojota, in the state capital, to relocate in order to prevent health hazards associated with inhalation of smoke billowing from the dump. This advise was handed down to the residents by the state government, on Monday. The Olusosun dump had…

  • JUST IN: Osinbajo arrives at Ogun Investors’ Forum

    — 20th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, few minutes ago, arrived for the Ogun State Investors’ Forum. Osinbajo, who came in a chopper, landed at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, and was received by Governor Ibikunle Amosun. Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, in her address, said the country’s economy returned to growth in…

  • Why final batch of 2018 UTME results is delayed – JAMB

    — 20th March 2018

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is expected to release the second batch of the results for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), on Tuesday, March 20. JAMB’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed that the Board held a crucial meeting, on Monday, over the results and that some results were to…

  • JAMB releases 2018 UTME results

    — 20th March 2018

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the final batch of the 2018 UTME results. The Board confirmed this in a chat, on Monday morning. JAMB Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said on phone that the results could be assessed from Tuesday afternoon. According to Benjamin, “We are not holding any press…

  • JUST IN: Ex-Mexican president, Adeosun, others at Ogun Investors’ Forum 2018, Osinbajo expected

    — 20th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Investors’ Forum 2018 is currently underway in Abeokuta, the state capital. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was still being expected to declare the event open as at time of flining ths report. The keynote speaker and former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun and other notable discussants…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share