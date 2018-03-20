Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate

The Lagos State Government has asked residents around the dump at the Olusosun area of Ojota, in the state capital, to relocate in order to prevent health hazards associated with inhalation of smoke billowing from the dump.

This advise was handed down to the residents by the state government, on Monday. The Olusosun dump had been on fire since Wednesday, last week, with thick black smoke billowing from it.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Hakeem Dickson, gave the notice of relocation to the residents during a press conference on ‘Vision Zero’ in Ikeja.

Dickson’s words, “The smoke has continued to billow and the advice became necessary to prevent health hazards.”

The safety commission boss also said the state government was working towards ensuring zero accident in the next three years.

He said the Vision Zero campaign was inaugurated to achieve the aim and ensure that corporate bodies as well as individuals were safety conscious.

He said government had planned the Lagos Vision Zero Conference with the theme, ‘A Mindset Change towards Zero Harm.’

He added that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would sign a safety policy document on safety at workplaces in April at a three-day conference being planned by the commission.

“Lagos Vision Zero is a transformational approach that interprets the tripod stand of safety, health, and wellbeing at all levels at work. It was borne out of the need to reduce hazards in workplaces and ensure zero accident and zero death,” Dickson said.