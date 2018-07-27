The governor, who lamented that the party had fallen short of peoples’ aspirations insisted that it had also not met the expectations of the people of Kwara State. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Kwara State Governor Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has hinted that he may defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: 2019: Obtain your PVCs now, Gov. Ahmed tells residents Ahmed made this position known yesterday at State Banquet Hall, Ilorin, while reacting to the requests of various stakeholders in Kwara Central Senatorial District, prevailing on him and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki to immediately dump the APC. The governor, who lamented that the party had fallen short of peoples’ aspirations insisted that it had also not met the expectations of the people of Kwara State. He recalled how key stakeholders in the ruling APC in the state built the party in 2014 alongside other notable Nigerians with high expectations but were disappointed about the failure of the government at national level to address insecurity, economy and unemployment challenges confronting the nation.

“We formed APC together in 2014 with the hope to meet the needs and aspirations of the people in critical areas of our national life”.he stated. The governor alleged that the leadership of the APC had failed to intervene on critical issues affecting the party and its members, pointing out that injustice within the party is unbearable. While thanking the people for their support, he assured the stakeholders that he would consider their pleas and make public the new platform that would meet the aspirations of the people of the state. He also promised that the administration would continue to run an all inclusive process that would take care of all interests.

Various stakeholders who spoke at the Town Hall meeting called on the governor to take the state to another political party where their welfare would be guaranteed and expectations would be met. READ ALSO: Minister says no substitute for town hall meetings In his remarks, President of Kwara State Artisans Group, Alhaji Saad Alawaye who commended the governor for his numerous empowerment programmes to the informal sector promised continuous support in moving the state forward. Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Joshua Adekanye, who also spoke on behalf of the 16 local government chairmen, their vice chairmen and 193 councillors, expressed readiness to dump the All Progressives Congress in the interest of the people.