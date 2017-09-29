The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - DUFIL donates 500 cartons of Indomie noodles to Benue flood victims
29th September 2017 - LMC Partners MEDICAID in Fight against Cancer
29th September 2017 - EFCC arraigns vessel, 6 crew over alleged diesel theft
29th September 2017 - PSquare: Game finally over?
29th September 2017 - MMM donates borehole to community
29th September 2017 - I’m staging 57 free shows for Nigeria at 57 –Greg Ewa
29th September 2017 - Day Ibidunni Ighodalo touched lives of childless women
29th September 2017 - Gula: Obasanjo’s prison memoir goes on stage
29th September 2017 - ‘Lagos City Suya Carnival’ ‘ll break world record’
29th September 2017 - Fans ‘ll get my Prayer for Nigeria CDs free of charge –Demola Olota
Home / National / DUFIL donates 500 cartons of Indomie noodles to Benue flood victims

DUFIL donates 500 cartons of Indomie noodles to Benue flood victims

— 29th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

De United Foods Industries Limited (DUFIL), makers of Indomie Noodles, have donated 500 cartons of  noodles to victims of flood in Benue State.

Handing over the package to the state government at the Makurdi International Market where the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently being housed, East Regional Area Marketing Manager of the company, Abdulrazak Lawal, said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“We are here to donate 500 cartons of indomie noodles to victims of the recent flood in Benue State. This is our own little way of identifying with the people in their period of distress and we pray that the state will never experience this kind of flood again,” he said.

Receiving the item on behalf of the state government, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Boniface Ortese, while commending the company for the gesture, promised that the donation would be judiciously distributed to those who were affected by the flood.

While noting that 21 out of the 23 local government areas of the state were affected by the flood, the SEMA official, who revealed that the Makurdi International Market IDP Camp was just a collection center of relief materials for onward distribution to displaced persons, maintained that the items would be shared across board to the victims.

He added that the state government was already taking a comprehensive data of victims and the extent of damage done by the flood in all the affected local government areas with a view to ensuring equitable distribution of all relief materials that had been donated to the state by various organizations.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DUFIL donates 500 cartons of Indomie noodles to Benue flood victims

— 29th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi De United Foods Industries Limited (DUFIL), makers of Indomie Noodles, have donated 500 cartons of  noodles to victims of flood in Benue State. Handing over the package to the state government at the Makurdi International Market where the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently being housed, East Regional Area Marketing Manager…

  • LMC Partners MEDICAID in Fight against Cancer

    — 29th September 2017

    A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Medicaid Cancer Foundation on Tuesday has enlisted the support of the League Management Company (LMC) in their campaign to eliminate Cancer and assist patients. Founder of Medicaid and wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, said during a courtesy visit to the LMC Office in Abuja that Medicaid is…

  • EFCC arraigns vessel, 6 crew over alleged diesel theft

    — 29th September 2017

    A vessel, MT Vine and six members of its crew, were on Thursday brought before a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged stealing of 1080 metric tons of diesel, Automated Gas Oil (AGO). Those arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside the vessel were, Okpene Peter, Lateef Akin, Sarumi Evans, Obodo Cosmos,…

  • 2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 

    — 29th September 2017

    From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed Senator Magnus Ngei Abe for the 2019 governorship poll. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the stakeholders in Port Harcourt, yesterday. The communiqué endorsing Abe’s candidature was jointly signed by Chidi Wihioka, Felix…

  • 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

    — 29th September 2017

    • I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election. A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share