Joe Apu

The national women’s senior team, D’Tigress earlier billed to arrive Lagos on Tuesday will now be in the country on Thursday.

According to an earlier schedule, the D’Tigress who are currently in Atlanta, USA were meant to arrive Tuesday night in continuation of their FIBA 2018 World Cup preparation in Lagos but logistic problems hindered it.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation said due to unavailability of suitable flight arrangements for the team; they could not leave their base in Atlanta as planned.

NBBF board member, Col. Sam Ahmedu who is with the team said, “There are no suitable flights as their travel plans are being done all the way to Spain for ease of movement of the players.”

READ ALSO Durbar: Encomium as Oluwo Launches Maiden Edition in South West

Since the team’s movement is hinged on availability of flight, no tentative date has been fixed by the federation for the team’s arrival in Lagos.

“We are aware that a lot of people are eager to see the team train back home, but the continued delay is nobody’s fault”, Ahmedu continued.

He assured that the delay will in no way affect their training as the Coach Otis Hughley led technical crew have continued with their training sessions as they await the next directive.

However, Assistant coach of the team Peter Ahmedu confirmed to Daily Sunsport that the team would be in Nigeria on Thursday.

The current African champion will tip off their World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday, September 22 at the Arena Santiago Martin, San Cristobal De La Laguna, Spain.