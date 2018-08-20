– The Sun News
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / D’Tigress focus on World Cup preparation 
FIBA 2018

D’Tigress focus on World Cup preparation 

— 20th August 2018

Basketball stakeholders have been urged to set aside all their differences and support the D’Tigress as they prepare for the FIBA 2018 Women World Cup in Spain.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation leadership called for calm and focus for the task ahead rather than expending unnecessary energy on normal social issues that happened between two players (Aisha Mohammed and Ijeoma Ajemba) in camp which had since been resolved.

Speaking on behalf of the federation, the International Representative on the NBBF board, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), said the disagreement between the players has since been resolved with appropriate fines handed to the players involved.

READ ALSO SCM tasks FG to release of Leah Sharibu

Ahmedu, who alongside Ejike Ugboaja (Players representative) met with the players involved said it was disturbing why the situation which had already been handled internally found its way into the media space more than a week after.

“It is true that two players were involved in an altercation.  In any social setting, it is impossible to rule out situations like this which the federation handled in the best possible way,” he said.

The players involved have been fined and sanctioned appropriately, however Ahmedu refuted reports that the federation gave one player undue preference.

“Ijeoma featured in the team’s last tune up game on the 11th of August but was dropped after Coach Otis announced a 14-man Provisional list from the 18 left in camp.

“There is no case whatsoever against Aisha as amicable resolution was recommended. The 3 time Afrobasket winner will be arriving with the team on Tuesday which will ultimately lay to rest any speculation. The recent incident has once again confirmed that we are all human after all.”

According to the latest arrangement put in place by the federation, the team will now depart Atlanta on Monday and arrive Tuesday evening with 10 players alongside Head Coach, Otis Hughley and Fitness and strength Coach Alexander Friday while others are expected at later dates.

Omotayo Edubi

