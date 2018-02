Bunmi Ogunyale, Lagos

Former African champions, the D’Tigers have sustained their impressive run at the ongoing

FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali.

The Nigerian lads defeated their Rwandan counterparts by 108-53 points at Bamako, Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga on Saturday

From the jump ball, Nigeria dominated all the quarters by 31-13, 24-15, 29-12 and 24-13 points to cruise to their second win of the series.

The Ike Diogu led side will aim at consolidating their when they face hosts, Mali on Sunday. The tie is slated to dunk off at 7pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria defeated Uganda 102-86 in their first group game.