DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup 

All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms.

The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory in Russia last month.

The feat has only been achieved by Germany which, in 2014, won the FIFA World and the Women’s U20 World Cup months later.

Home advantage and a runner-up finish in the last edition of the tournament make the French team, Les Bleuettes, genuine title contenders.

Once again, Africa’s hopes rest with Nigeria and Ghana. The Falconets and Black Princesses have been Africa’s representatives in the last four tournaments with the Falconets finishing as runners-up twice in 2010 and 2014.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday 05 August at 12:15pm as Mexico takes on Brazil and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 10 (DStv), SuperSport Select 1(GOtv).