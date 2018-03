Following the Super Eagles’ inspiring display against Poland on Friday, DStv and GOtv subscribers will today have the exclusive opportunity of watching team continue their World Cup preparations when Nigeria takes on Serbia in an international friendly.

The Nigeria-Serbia match, which will be played at The Hive Stadium in London, will kick off at 6:45 p.m.

The event will be broadcast to DStv subscribers on SuperSport 9 and SuperSport 4 in HD, while GOtv subscribers will watch on SuperSport Select 1 (Channel 31).

Also exclusively available to DStv subscribers today are friendly matches between Egypt and Greece (7pm), Germany vs Brazil (7:45pm), England vs Italy (8pm) and Spain vs Argentina (8:30pm).

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the preliminary stage of the World Cup, where Nigeria will confront the might of Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, as they seek to book a ticket into the round of 16.