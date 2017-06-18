The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - Beauty Queen: Talent, intelligence trumps mere beauty
18th June 2017 -   There’s so much bloodshed for Nigeria’s unity – Osinbajo
18th June 2017 - DSS says it’s investigating hate speech sponsors
18th June 2017 - INEC replaces 82,000 missing PVCs
18th June 2017 - Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members
18th June 2017 - 6 ways to deal with frustration
18th June 2017 - 5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know
18th June 2017 - 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar
18th June 2017 - Travelogue: My cultural immersion in Burkina Faso
18th June 2017 - Forbes predicts China ahead of US in global influence
Home / Cover / DSS says it’s investigating hate speech sponsors

DSS says it’s investigating hate speech sponsors

— 18th June 2017

The Department of State Service (DSS) has suddenly, after close to three weeks of standing mandate of the Arewa Youths that the Igbo should leave the north before October 1 deemed it proper to issue a statement to deal with troublemakers.

It stated in a press statement that “in line with its statutory mandate of ensuring the internal security of the country, DSS wishes to inform the public that it will stop at nothing to deploy all resources at its disposal to identify and deal with all those culpable, as well as maintain peace and order in every length and breadth of the nation.” It also said it “has already commenced a detailed investigation to get the perpetrators of these hate campaigns as well as their sponsors. At the appropriate time all those involved in these condemnable acts will be unmasked and decisively dealt with in line with the laws of the land.” To this effect, it warns, in very clear terms, all those who are charting the course of disunity among Nigerians to desist from their divisive actions. The Service is also not oblivious of the efforts of some miscreants to ignite fear and cause ethnic tensions across the country. It strongly condemns in its entirety the call for relocation of anyone to places against their wishes. Such relocation order is not only illegal, but it is strongly viewed to be against the spirit of our Constitution which allows for freedoms of movement and association among others. The DSS, therefore, frowns at the tendency some ethnic chauvinists easily and cheaply resort to hate speeches, misinformation and total manipulation of information especially on the social media simply to fan the embers of discord and subvert the efforts of government in implementing its policies for the good of everyone.

DSS stated that it has “watched with keen interest the disturbing trend desperate and mischievous elements have tended to steer the ship of our nationhood to calamity and irretrievable destruction. Recently, the Arewa Youths in a press statement called for the relocation of the Igbos from the North. Unfortunately, this development has been followed by a release from an unknown source styled, Niger Delta Watchdogs, threatening all Northerners to quit Niger Delta region. Meanwhile, another group went to the extent of harvesting from the internet, a horrific accident scene, for the purpose of making it look like a site of massacre of Igbo ethnic group by Northern youths. “However, the Service has been able to establish that the purported murder scene being depicted as a field of massacre was a high casualty accident scene which occurred along Owo-Akure road, Ondo State, on 3rd March, 2016.”

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th June 2017 at 6:47 pm
    Reply

    That is statement of illiteracy. Can the poor northern bandits’ thugs nickname DSS etc. define and interpret hate speech and by law? Is it a crime to hate base on reason? Is it a crime to express ones hatred base on reason? Kaduna Declaration is lawful in all respects- it is irreversible as far as Republic Of Biafra is concerned.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Beauty Queen: Talent, intelligence trumps mere beauty

— 18th June 2017

Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has advised future beauty queens to work more on showcasing their talents and intellect rather than physical beauty during the various stages of selection and their tenure in office. The reigning queen, Obiadi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a visit by the Miss Nigeria Organisation that her unique…

Share

  •   There’s so much bloodshed for Nigeria’s unity – Osinbajo

    — 18th June 2017

      Faults Biafra, Arewa ultimatum From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday declared that both the renewed agitation for the restoration of Biafra and the ultimatum issued to Igbo to leave the North are wrong and unlawful activities that deserve to be dealt with according to the country’s constitutional provisions. Osinbajo said…

    Share

  • DSS says it’s investigating hate speech sponsors

    — 18th June 2017

    The Department of State Service (DSS) has suddenly, after close to three weeks of standing mandate of the Arewa Youths that the Igbo should leave the north before October 1 deemed it proper to issue a statement to deal with troublemakers. It stated in a press statement that “in line with its statutory mandate of…

    Share

  • INEC replaces 82,000 missing PVCs

    — 18th June 2017

    From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reprinted 82,000 missing, defaced and damaged Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), while over 42,000 requests for transfer had been made, in the eight weeks of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) Executive Director of Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), Dr. Chima Amadi, who disclosed this…

    Share

  • Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members

    — 18th June 2017

    *As Dogara warns on family system collapse From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged churches in the country to banish people of questionable means whose wealth do not match their income. He gave the charge at the Aso Rock Chapel as the church celebrated this year’s Father’s Day. “If the church says…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share