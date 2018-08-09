– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG
9th August 2018 - Seamaster ITTF Open: Sponsor takes full responsibility for injured players
9th August 2018 - IPOB revokes Ohanaeze, S’ East Govs peace accord
9th August 2018 - Okowa condoles with Dickson over mother’s death
9th August 2018 - JUST IN: Saraki meets chairmen of 45 political parties
9th August 2018 - EFCC raids ex-SSS DG Ita Ekpeyong’s Abuja home
9th August 2018 - Lokoja/Kotonkarfi bye-election: PDP urges Kogi voters to resist APC ‘antics’
9th August 2018 - Why auto-crashes, deaths are rising in Ogun–FRSC
9th August 2018 - Alleged marginalisation: Esan groups give Edo Speaker 21 days to resign
9th August 2018 - Lai Mohammed inaugurates rehabilitation of Oro township road
Home / National / DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG
Seiyefa

DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG

— 9th August 2018

NAN

The acting Director-General of the Department of State Services ( DSS), Mr Matthew Seiyefa, said the service was reviewing all cases of alleged unlawful detentions and human rights abuses by the service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, appointed Matthew Seiyefa after sacking the former Director-General, Mr Lawal Daura, for unauthorised deployment of operatives of the service to lay siege to the National Assembly complex.

Seiyefa, who disclosed this during his maiden interaction with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the service would remain focused and professional in protecting national interest.

“We are reviewing all issues that have brought about unhealthy perceptions about the service in recent times including detentions and perceived human rights abuses,“he said.

“We will respect the rights of groups or individuals as long as they are legitimate.

“We will work on the basis of our core roles and mandate which are the detection and prevention of threats against the internal security of Nigeria.

“We will not tolerate the abuse of freedom of Nigerians and we will not be intimidated nor cowed as we will protect our mandate,“he said.’

READ ALSO Okowa condoles with Dickson over mother’s death

He said that the service would work to promote and protect the national interests and not individual or sectional agenda.

Seiyefa said that the service would do its best to diffuse the perception about it , adding that it was critical to the security architecture of the country.

He said it would also redouble its efforts to improve on intelligence gathering and analysis to guide policy formulation and security management.

He promised to partner with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the country to provide security to the citizenry.

The acting director-general said that the service would discharge its mandate within the tenets of rule of law as obtained globally.

On the continued detention of retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, Seiyefa said it was early to make any definite decision as he was still studying cases before him.

He said that the service would collaborate with the media to project the activities of the service, adding that the appointment of a spokesman for the service was under active consideration.

“The issue of having a spokesperson to respond to media inquiries is under active consideration,“he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Seiyefa

DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG

— 9th August 2018

NAN The acting Director-General of the Department of State Services ( DSS), Mr Matthew Seiyefa, said the service was reviewing all cases of alleged unlawful detentions and human rights abuses by the service. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, appointed Matthew Seiyefa after sacking the former Director-General,…

  • Seamaster

    Seamaster ITTF Open: Sponsor takes full responsibility for injured players

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Staco Insurance Plc, sponsor of the ongoing Seamaster International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Challenge, Nigeria Open, said on Thursday that it would take full responsibility for athletes’ temporary or permanent injury at the tournament. Tunde Odeyemi, Head, Corporate Communications of the company, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such an…

  • IPOB

    IPOB revokes Ohanaeze, S’ East Govs peace accord

    — 9th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, revoked the peace pact between it, South-East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership for their inability to de-proscribe the activities of the organisation in line with Prof. Ben Nwabueze’s peace initiative. The group has suspended with immediate effect, any future contact or participation in…

  • OKOWA

    Okowa condoles with Dickson over mother’s death

    — 9th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with the Government and people of Bayelsa State on the demise of Mrs. GoldCoast Dickson, mother of Governor Seriake Dickson. In a condolence message to Governor Dickson, the government and people of Bayelsa State, Okowa said Mrs. Dickson’s death is a great loss…

  • SARAKI

    JUST IN: Saraki meets chairmen of 45 political parties

    — 9th August 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki is meeting with chairmen of 45 political parties in his office at the Senate. The Senate president disclosed this in a message on his verified Twitter handle, Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki. “I am now meeting with the National Chairmen of 45 political parties at my office in the Senate,” he tweeted. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share