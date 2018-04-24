DSS, police lay siege to Melaye’s Abuja residence

• Protesters storm cordoned area, demand stand down

• Senators in solidarity visit turned down

From Fred Itua, Abuja, Chinelo Obogo and Chukwudi Nweje

Armed and stern-looking policemen totally over 50, yesterday, laid siege to Senator Dino Melaye’s residence, located at Number 11, Sangha Street, off Mississippi Road, Maitama, Abuja.

The policemen arrived the residence at about 1:30pm, when Melaye had already checked into his home. As soon they arrived, the senator’s aides immediately locked the gate leading to the house to prevent security agents from gaining access.

Leader of the squad, Assistant Commissioner of Police, John Haruna, declined to respond to journalists questions, as he insisted that all inquiries be directed to the Force Headquarters. He also refused to explain if they had a court warrant to effect Melaye’s arrest. He said he had his instructions from above and would not stand down until there was a contrary order.

About 20 minutes after journalists arrived at the residence, some senators, including Biodun Olujimi, Isah Misau, Rafiu Ibrahim and Aita Aidoko, led by the Senate Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, arrived in solidarity with their embattled colleague. But when they approached the officer in charge, Haruna, he insisted that he would only speak without the prying eyes of journalists and their camera lenses.

Our correspondent, who captured what was transpired during the conversation between senators and Haruna, learnt that the police hierarchy did not have a valid court warrant to effect Melaye’s arrest.

He confessed that they were there based on an instruction from above. He also told the lawmakers that only the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, could intervene and put an end to the siege. He advised the lawmakers to get across to the police chief to call off the siege. At that moment, Mr. Haruna declined further comments.

However, the police later defended the siege, which it maintained, was necessitated by the senator’s involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

According to the Force Deputy Spokesman, Adeniran Aremu: “Our action was prompted by the fact that he was invited in a case of unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes. The police had invited him on more than two or three occasions but he failed to honour the invitations. That is why we are there right now. You know when a case is in court, there is no law that stops you from further questioning if you need to answer question on the suspects. There is no law that stops the police from further inviting him or asking question about the case.”

Some protesters, reportedly from one of the Internally-Displaced Persons camps, acting in solidarity with Melaye, also stormed the scene in hired buses and vowed not to leave until police vacate the building.

Melaye’s running battle with security agents peaked early yesterday when he was intercepted at the Abuja airport.

The controversial senator while announcing his arrest on his twitter handle: @dino_melaye at 7:32, said: “I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in.”

According to him: “Myself and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and others were to be on an official trip to Morocco but, while some have gone through the Lagos airport today, others are to depart tomorrow.

“I got to this airport, I was checked in and was already in the lounge waiting for departure. Immigration officers invited me that there is a directive from the police that I can’t travel; that I am on their watch list. And I said it is not true, that the INTERPOL said they had not issue an alert on me. I opened INTERPOL’s website and showed them the denial. But, they insisted that it was based on the directive from the police.

“I was disembarked and asked me to go to their office (at the airport). They snatched my passport but I snatched my thing back from them. I got it back!”

A witness said after preventing the lawmaker from boarding his flight, immigration officials asked him to wait for questioning.

“After this, policemen surrounded the senator and he shouted: ‘Will you carry me by force into the vehicle?’” the witness said.

“The senator was visibly upset and did not hide his disappointment. Many passengers watched the stand off without any intervention. The senator was not manhandled, but after a while, was allowed to leave the airport.”

But Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he was not aware of the arrest.

“I cannot confirm what you are asking because I am not aware of Dino Melaye’s arrest.”

Several hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West, announced his arrest, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) confirmed it.

NIS spokesman, Mr. Sunday James, said Melaye was arrested by immigration officials “based on instruction.”

The police, had last month, declared Melaye wanted in connection with a murder case in which he was implicated.

Jimoh Moshood, force spokesman, had said the Interpol had been alerted to arrest Melaye alongside some suspects.

The police had declared Melaye wanted in connection with a murder case. Some suspects had alleged that the lawmaker was supplying arms to them.

Last month, the Federal Government charged him to court for allegedly framing Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State.