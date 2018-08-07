– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS
7th August 2018 - Breasts sucking, fondling can help detect, not prevent lumps, cancer- Experts
7th August 2018 - NASS Barricade: Food vendors make brisk business
7th August 2018 - NYSC declares 3-day mourning for 9 drowned corps members
7th August 2018 - Stay clear of politics, Air Force chief tells military personnel
7th August 2018 - Man, 90, docked for N1.7m fraud
7th August 2018 - I am not under any pressure to drop my Deputy– Gov. Bindow
7th August 2018 - Kano political crisis latest: 10 govt. appointees resign, may join PDP
7th August 2018 - 2019: We’re gaining more grounds in Anambra, says APC
7th August 2018 - FG to raise stakes in Brass, Olokola LNG
Home / Cover / National / UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS
DSS

UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS

— 7th August 2018

Joshua Orji, Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been withdrawn from the National Assembly.

The security operatives had laid siege on the parliament for over nine hours, withdrew from the complex at about 2.48p.m.

Before withdrawing, the operatives had opened the gates leading into the Assembly complex for lawmakers and others to have access to the complex.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DSS

UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS

— 7th August 2018

Joshua Orji, Abuja Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been withdrawn from the National Assembly. The security operatives had laid siege on the parliament for over nine hours, withdrew from the complex at about 2.48p.m. Before withdrawing, the operatives had opened the gates leading into the Assembly complex for lawmakers and others…

  • BREAST

    Breasts sucking, fondling can help detect, not prevent lumps, cancer- Experts

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Some medical practitioners, on Tuesday, in Lagos, said the belief that sucking or fondling of a woman’s breasts could prevent lumps was not scientifically proven. A Consultant Oncologist, Dr. Atara Nketim, a Medical Researcher, Dr Bamidele Iwalokun and a Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Adaugo Onyedinma, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos….

  • food vendors

    NASS Barricade: Food vendors make brisk business

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Food vendors on Tuesday took advantage of the barricade of the National Assembly entrance by security operatives to make brisk business. Newsmen, the assembly workers and other Nigerians, who were barred from entering the assembly complex, resorted to the vendors for food as they waited at the entrance. Security operatives of the Department of…

  • mourning

    NYSC declares 3-day mourning for 9 drowned corps members

    — 7th August 2018

    National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has declared a three-day mourning for the nine NYSC members that drowned, weekend, in River Mayo-Selbe near Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State. At press time, divers in Taraba State were yet to recover the bodies of the two remaining corps members after seven of them were recovered on…

  • AIR FORCE

    Stay clear of politics, Air Force chief tells military personnel

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has warned the military against involving themselves in partisan politics ahead of the 2019 elections. Abubakar gave the warning while on a visit to the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, on Tuesday. He stated that though, as Nigerians,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share