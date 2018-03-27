The Sun News
DSS nabs financier, armourer of Basalube kidnap gang

DSS nabs financier, armourer of Basalube kidnap gang

— 27th March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one Lawal Mohammed, acclaimed financier and armourer of the dreaded Basalube kidnap gang responsible for the kidnap operations in states like Rivers, Edo, Delta, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement signed by DSS’s spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo, the service announced that two other members of the gang namely, Mohammed Tukur and Abubakar Ibrahim, were also arrested in the operation carried out at Japama in Obajana Local Government Area of Kogi State on March 23.

The statement further revealed that on the same date, at Lower Afesere, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, a notorious kidnapper and top ranking member of the same Basulube gang, Ali Abubakar, was also arrested.

“In keeping with its commitment and pledge to ensure the safety of citizens and residents in the country, the Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with sister security agencies, has further sustained its counter operations to degrade and contain the activities of unscrupulous elements, including kidnappers and insurgents in parts of the country.

“On March 23, 2018, at Japama in Obajana LGA, Kogi State, Lawal Mohammed (aka Buba), a major financier and armourer of the dreaded Basalube kidnap gang was apprehended by a joint team of the Service and the Military.

“Two other members of the gang namely – Mohammed Tukur and Abubakar Ibrahim were also arrested in the operation. Tukur was identified as the Chief surveillance officer of the gang as he coordinated the gang’s movement across the various states of Rivers, Edo, Delta, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja preparatory to the execution of their operations. Three GSM phones and 25 bottles of psychotropic inducers were recovered from the suspects.

“Relatedly, on the same date, at Lower Afesere, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, Ali Abubakar, a notorious kidnapper and top ranking member of the same Basulube gang was also arrested. This arrest was effectted while he was perfecting plans to carry out kidnap operations in Obajana, Kogi State.

“The following members of his gang were subsequently arrested: Abubakareem Idrisa; Bashir Uban Dawaki Tsoho;  Sanusi Abubakar; Nuhu Muhammad and Abubakar Abdulhameed.

“In its determination to decimate the Basalube group, the Service on March 26, 2018, at Dikko area of Niger State, arrested Abubakar Danlansu, driver and weapon courier of the group. The suspect was arrested enroute Edo state from where he was to convey weapons to Obajana, Kogi State for the gang’s planned kidnap operations.

“In another development, on March 23, 2018, at Skippers Fast Food, along Sani Abacha Express Way, Yenagoa, the Service arrested Mathew Ekam over his complicity in the kidnap of Obianuju Onyema, earlier abducted on March 12, 2018 and later released on March 18, 2018.

“The 39 year old suspect is a native of Ogoja, Cross River State and a driver of a heavy duty truck operating between Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“Also, on March 24, 2018, at the outskirts of Wudil town, Wudil LGA, the Service arrested a suspected Boko Haram element, Sanusi Mohammed Bello, believed to be carrying out surveillance activities for the extremist group in the area.

“At the point of his arrest, several handsets, multiple identity cards including those of a Police Constable and neighbourhood vigilante member and the sum of N37,857.00 were recovered from him.

“The arrests of these suspects hold major significance for law and order and safety of persons. It is instructive to note that the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers on the Lokoja-Okene and Abuja-Kaduna corridors have relatively reduced as a result of sustained counter operations of the Service and sister security agencies.

“It is believed that the recent apprehension of Ali Abubakar and other members of the dreaded Basalube kidnap gang led by Ibrahim Basalube and Abubakar Siddi as well as the disruption of the group’s network will ostensibly result in the complete elimination of violent and other allied crimes in those regions.

“The successes so far recorded by the Service are geared towards providing a safe and peaceful environment for law abiding citizens to pursue their legitimate endeavours. We wish to reassure the public that the tempo of these operations will be continually reviewed, strengthened and sustained.

“The Service, therefore, wishes to reiterate its stance that all perpetrators of violence and criminality against the Nigerian State and its law-abiding citizens will be made to face the full course of law no matter how long it takes,” the statement read.

