Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Service (DSS) has revealed the arrest of a medic, Yusuf Salisu, that has been treating wounded Boko Haram members and kidnappers at Sabon Birni Village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement signed by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, further disclosed that the Service, through a joint operation, arrested a local AK-47 rifle fabricator and recovered 1,163 rounds of live ammunition from him.

It further revealed the nabbing of notorious kidnapper, Muhammad Musa (aka Zara) at Mararaban-Jos, also in Igabi Local Government Area, while perfecting plans to kidnap a lawmaker and prominent personality in Kaduna and Kano states.

The statement read, “Following the earlier successes recorded by the DSS in apprehending high profile kidnappers and gun runners across the country, the Service wishes to further inform the public of its recent feats.

READ ALSO: Amosun presents N402.63b 2019 Appropriation Bill to Ogun Assembly

“On November 9, 2018, at Sabon Birni Village, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, a DSS-Military Joint Operation Team apprehended Yusuf Salisu (aka Bala), a medic for kidnappers and the Boko Haram Sect.

“Until his arrest, the suspect operated a medicine store and regularly treated wounded kidnappers or their victims.

“He is also linked with 13 high profile Boko Haram Commanders already on the wanted list of security agencies.

“Relatedly, on November 7, 2018, at Mararaban-Jos, also in Igabi Local Government Area, another notorious kidnapper, Muhammad Musa (aka Zara) was arrested while perfecting plans to kidnap a Lawmaker and a prominent personality in Kaduna and Kano States respectively.

“It would be recalled that a suspected gunrunner, Dare Okunwola (aka Boda) had earlier been arrested by the Joint Team in Jos. His associates who include Kim Dung (a local AK-47 Rifle fabricator), Hubert Akubulo (aka Okafor), Chidi Ezubebem Stanley and Elochukwu Chidiebere Oguabia have also been arrested.

“During the operation, 1163 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the group. Two other members of the gang, Bitrus Badung and Emeka Obi are still at large.

“On November 13, 2018, at Rafin-Guza, Kaduna State, Umar Nuhu, a member of ISWA and a close associate of Liman Maitukwane (the current leader of Ansaru Group) was arrested by the Joint Team. This group is responsible for the several attacks on Military Bases in the North- East.

“Similarly, on November 14, 2018, at Gayawa, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, the Service apprehended Jafar Umar, a suspected member of the Boko Haram sect.

“In another operation on November 14, 2018, Shuaibu Shehu, a kidnap kingpin and cattle rustler was arrested at Gumel, Jigawa State while on transit. Items recovered from him were one AK-47 Rifle, one locally made Pistol, two Military uniforms, 64 cows, four Donkeys and some Rams.

“Other members of his gang were also arrested and they include: Abdulkarim Dauda, Adamu Usaini, Umar Adamu, Usaini Shede from whom locally made pistols and two machetes were recovered during a search.

“On November 15, 2018 at Fulani settlement, Zango Village, Lokoja, a suspected kidnapper, Ibrahim Muhammadu, who has carried out several kidnap operations in Kogi state was arrested. His latest victim was a nine year old boy, Beddi Muhammadu earlier kidnapped on November 4, 2018.

READ ALSO: Gov. Tambuwal nominates Dan’iya as new deputy

“The arrest of these suspects further signifies major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and terrorism. The Service, therefore, pledges to sustain these efforts aimed at ridding the country of all forms of criminality.

“Every law abiding person is enjoined to be patriotic and volunteer useful information that will help accomplish this task. While extending gratitude to sister agencies whose unrelenting efforts have guaranteed these successes.

“The Service is confident that adequate security will be emplaced during and after the yuletide and election periods,” the statement read.