The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday opened up on his invitation last Sunday by the Department of State Services (DSS) and what transpired for the over 8 hours he was with the operatives in their Abuja office. Contrary to reports that the APC chairman was arrested by the DSS, detained and granted bail, Oshiomhole told a select group of editors in Lagos that he was not arrested or detained by the operatives, but went to their office on invitation.

“Our conversation centered around APC primaries. The question now is whether or not it is the DSS job to interfere in a political party’s issues. And if there’s an allegation of corruption, it is the responsibility of EFCC and ICPC,” he said.

On the report that the DSS wanted to compel him to resign, he said it was not the responsibility of the service to do so, adding that he is not answerable to them. Oshiomhole, who came back to Nigeria on Friday after visiting his wife and the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the US and UK respectively, dismissed reports that he has been scheduled to meet again with the DSS soon upon his return to the country.