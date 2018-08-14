“In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money…”

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed the video clips in circulation on the recovery of cash and several items at the Katsina and Abuja homes of the immediate past director-general, Lawal Daura.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo, the DSS described the video in circulation as false, insisting that no such recovery was have undertaken by any other security agency.