– The Sun News
DAURA VIDEO

DSS dismisses alleged video of recoveries at Daura’s residence

— 14th August 2018

“In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money…”

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed the video clips in circulation on the recovery of cash and several items at the Katsina and Abuja homes of the immediate past director-general, Lawal Daura.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo, the DSS described the video in circulation as false, insisting that no such recovery was have undertaken by any other security agency.

The statement said: “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to the circulation of fake information and videos in which several items were said to have been recovered from the Katsina and Abuja homes of its immediate past director-general, Lawal Daura. These non-existent items include, N21 billion cash; 400 assorted and sophisticated small arms and light weapons/rifles; and thousands of permanent voter cards (PVCs) belonging to Niger Republic immigrants.

“In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money. The security operatives were described as executing a recovery operation at the

Katsina home of the former DG. “Consequently, the service wishes to inform the public that these videos are false and should be disregarded. So far, no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS office or residences of the former DG. “There is no doubt that different interests have continued to give varied accounts of the incident of last week at the National Assembly. It may, however, be recalled that the Presidency had pledged to carry out a detailed investigation regarding the alleged National Assembly siege.

“The public is, therefore, advised to exercise restraint in their narration of events and as such desist from spreading fake news or engaging in activities that may mislead or further cause a breach of the peace as well as pre-empt the outcome of investigations.”

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

