Apparently miffed by the siege on the National Assembly complex, on Tuesday morning, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), its Director General Lawal Daura, has been sacked.

Daura’s sack was reportedly effected by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The development was confirmed by Special Advier to Osinbajo on Media, Laolu Akande, on his twitter handle @akandeoj. The release stated that the acting president directed that Daura was asked to hand over to the most senior DSS officer of the department until further notice.

Details later…