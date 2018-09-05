DSS decries speculations over DG’s future

In a statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, DSS said such speculations, “to say the least, are unhealthy for the Service and, indeed, Nigeria.

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed disappointment over speculations surrounding the future of its Acting Director General, Matthew Seiyefa, and its operations.

In a statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, Afunanya Peter Nnochiri, DSS said such speculations, “to say the least, are unhealthy for the Service and, indeed, Nigeria. The DSS has undoubtedly remained a committed Service; with focus on the stability and security of the nation. Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic stabiliser and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project. It, therefore, deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all stakeholders; to play the expected role in a democracy.

“Only a professionally-driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy. Although Intelligence Services world over operate covertly, it is also held accountable in a democratic practice. To accomplish this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders.

“The Service, as an institution of government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the citizens in line with global practices and Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) in intelligence-gathering and law enforcement.

“Dark forces should not bring the Service into collision with the government it is meant to diligently serve. The Service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance. This is a global trend for accountability…”