– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - DSS decries speculations over DG’s future
5th September 2018 - State-of-the-nation: PDP writes British PM, German Chancellor
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
5th September 2018 - How to check HIV/AIDS in adolescents – Aisha Buhari
5th September 2018 - Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You are behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system
5th September 2018 - FG demands fresh $2bn tax from MTN, as firm faults request
5th September 2018 - Monguno’s timely warning on 2019 general election
5th September 2018 - IFEOMA OBINWA 09079057994
4th September 2018 - Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA
4th September 2018 - France to partner Nigeria to boost visual arts, development of young talents
Home / Cover / National / DSS decries speculations over DG’s future
DSS - SPECULATIONS

DSS decries speculations over DG’s future

— 5th September 2018

In a statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, DSS said such speculations, “to say the least, are unhealthy for the Service and, indeed, Nigeria.

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed disappointment over speculations surrounding the future of its Acting Director General, Matthew Seiyefa, and its operations.

In a statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, Afunanya Peter Nnochiri, DSS said such speculations, “to say the least, are unhealthy for the Service and, indeed, Nigeria. The DSS has undoubtedly remained a committed Service; with focus on the stability and security of the nation. Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic stabiliser and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project.  It, therefore, deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all stakeholders; to play the expected role in a democracy.

READ ALSO: Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS

“Only a professionally-driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy. Although Intelligence Services world over operate covertly, it is also held accountable in a democratic practice. To accomplish this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders.

“The Service, as an institution of government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the citizens in line with global practices and Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) in intelligence-gathering and law enforcement.

“Dark forces should not bring the Service into collision with the government it is meant to diligently serve. The Service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance.  This is a global trend for accountability…”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DSS - SPECULATIONS

DSS decries speculations over DG’s future

— 5th September 2018

In a statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, DSS said such speculations, “to say the least, are unhealthy for the Service and, indeed, Nigeria. Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed disappointment over speculations surrounding the future of its Acting Director General, Matthew Seiyefa, and its operations. In a statement signed by…

  • BRITISH - GERMAN - LEADERS

    State-of-the-nation: PDP writes British PM, German Chancellor

    — 5th September 2018

    The PDP called on the British and German leaders to use their “immense clout to impress on president Buhari and his administration to immediately retreat from the path of authoritarianism Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic (PDP) has forwarded a petition to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, over alleged culture…

  • IPOB - SIT AT HOME

    No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists

    — 5th September 2018

    “The group plans to embark on sit-at-home on September 14, 2018, but, security agencies are ready for any eventuality…” Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday said no amount of joint security meetings or intimidation would make it jettison the proposed sit-at-home planned for Friday next week. Reacting to a press statement by the…

  • ADOLESCENT - HIV

    How to check HIV/AIDS in adolescents – Aisha Buhari

    — 5th September 2018

    Mrs. Buhari said the country has studied the adolescent and young people’s challenges and developed a National HIV Strategy that targets the population Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has advised on how to prevent HIV/AIDS among adolescents in Africa. Mrs. Buhari said scaling up of adolescent health information is the prerequisite…

  • LADOJA

    Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You are behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system

    — 5th September 2018

    “As a spoiler or confusionist that Ladoja is known for, he should approach the court of law to challenge the governor on the above law if he feels offended…” Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Members of the Olubadan-in-Council who have been elevated from ‘High Chiefs’ to beaded-crown wearing monarchs have accused the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share