DSS decries speculations over DG Seiyefa’s future

The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed disappointment over the speculations surrounding the future of its acting Director General, Matthew Seiyefa, and its operations.

In the statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, Afunanya Peter Nnochiri, the Service lamented that the development was not good for the Service, describing it as ‘unhealthy’.

The DSS statement reads, “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to several speculations making the rounds in the media on some internal affairs of the Service.

“These speculations, to say the least, are unhealthy for the Service and indeed, Nigeria. The DSS has undoubtedly remained a committed Service with focus on the stability and security of the nation.

“Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic stabiliser and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project.

“It therefore deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all stakeholders to play the expected role in a democracy.

“Only a professionally driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy.

“Though Intelligence Services world over operate covertly, it is also held accountable in a democratic practice. To accomplish this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders.

“The media is one of such partners. Held in utmost respect, the media is called upon to report issues of national security with caution to avoid a breach of peace.

“No deliberate effort should be made by self-serving interests to bring the Service to ridicule.

“No country or its media can afford to undermine their own security forces because of the dire consequences that portends.

“The Service, as an institution of government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the citizens in line with global practices and Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) in Intelligence gathering and law enforcement.

“Dark forces should not bring the Service into a collision with the government it is meant to diligently serve.

“The Service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance. This is a global trend for accountability.

“Its personnel across the Commands and Formations have been enjoined to be calm, loyal and united in the discharge of their duties as the Service has remained one of the few Institutions in the country that has exhibited unquestionable oneness and commonality of purpose in advancing the interest of the Nation,” the statement read.