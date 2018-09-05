– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - DSS decries speculations over DG Seiyefa’s future
5th September 2018 - Headmaster in police net for defiling 4 pupils
5th September 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku
5th September 2018 - Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest – Bishop tells politicians
5th September 2018 - IGP Idris apologises to Clark over police raid
5th September 2018 - ANAN, UNIZIK sign MoU on Accountancy Research Centre
5th September 2018 - Boroffice tackles Ondo govt. over deplorable condition of roads
5th September 2018 - Institutionalising war against corruption – New approaches to assets tracing and recovery (1)
5th September 2018 - Encounter with Onwa GUO in Fujairah beyond Dubai
5th September 2018 - Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket
Home / Cover / National / DSS decries speculations over DG Seiyefa’s future
DSS

DSS decries speculations over DG Seiyefa’s future

— 5th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed disappointment over the speculations surrounding the future of its acting Director General, Matthew Seiyefa, and its operations.

In the statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, Afunanya Peter Nnochiri, the Service lamented that the development was not good for the Service, describing it as ‘unhealthy’.

The DSS statement reads, “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to several speculations making the rounds in the media on some internal affairs of the Service.

READ ALSO: Headmaster in police net for defiling 4 pupils

“These speculations, to say the least, are unhealthy for the Service and indeed, Nigeria. The DSS has undoubtedly remained a committed Service with focus on the stability and security of the nation.

“Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic stabiliser and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project.

“It therefore deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all stakeholders to play the expected role in a democracy.

“Only a professionally driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy.

“Though Intelligence Services world over operate covertly, it is also held accountable in a democratic practice. To accomplish this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders.

“The media is one of such partners. Held in utmost respect, the media is called upon to report issues of national security with caution to avoid a breach of peace.

“No deliberate effort should be made by self-serving interests to bring the Service to ridicule.

READ ALSO: Encounter with Onwa GUO in Fujairah beyond Dubai

“No country or its media can afford to undermine their own security forces because of the dire consequences that portends.

“The Service, as an institution of government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the citizens in line with global practices and Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) in Intelligence gathering and law enforcement.

“Dark forces should not bring the Service into a collision with the government it is meant to diligently serve.

“The Service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance.  This is a global trend for accountability.

“Its personnel across the Commands and Formations have been enjoined to be calm, loyal and united in the discharge of their duties as the Service has remained one of the few Institutions in the country that has exhibited unquestionable oneness and commonality of purpose in advancing the interest of the Nation,” the statement read.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DSS

DSS decries speculations over DG Seiyefa’s future

— 5th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed disappointment over the speculations surrounding the future of its acting Director General, Matthew Seiyefa, and its operations. In the statement signed by the service’s spokesperson, Afunanya Peter Nnochiri, the Service lamented that the development was not good for the Service, describing it as ‘unhealthy’….

  • HEADMASTER

    Headmaster in police net for defiling 4 pupils

    — 5th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Police in Enugu State have arrested a 50-year-old school headmaster for alleged sexual abuse and defilement of four of his school pupils. The suspect, Idoko Nathaniel, who hails from Mkpamteulo, Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state, was said to be in-charge of migrant farmers’ children school located…

  • ATIKU

    2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku

    — 5th September 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A former Vice President and Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would get the nation working back again if voted into power in 2019. Atiku alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed in delivering its lofty promises for Nigerians before the party…

  • CIVIL UNREST

    Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest – Bishop tells politicians

    — 5th September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Onitsha, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo has warned politicians not to drag the country into another civil unrest due to their unimpressive actions and utterances in recent times in the country. He remarked that the principal responsibilities of politicians were to co­ordinate…

  • CLARK

    IGP Idris apologises to Clark over police raid

    — 5th September 2018

    The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has apologised to elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, over what is called an ‘unauthorised’ raid on his residence that carried out by some policemen. The policemen were said to have searched Clark’s Asokoro residence for arms and ammunition for about two hours. It was said that nothing…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share