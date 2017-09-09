DSS arrests members of ISWA terrorists gang

…Foils planned attack on Abuja, Kano, five other states

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested no fewer than five members of Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA) terrorists that planned to unleash mayhem and destruction on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno States during the last Eid-Kabir Sallah festivities.

In a release signed by the Service’s spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo, DSS claimed that it has overwhelming evidences to their involvement in the plan to conduct gun attacks and suicide bombing on selected targets like Abuja and the six states.

The Service further revealed they in a bid to stem the flow of arms and ammunition in the ongoing criminality and gangsterism in Benue State perpetrated by the Gana Akwaza-led gangs, the Service has also arrested a major source of arms supplier, Moses Peverga in Abuja.