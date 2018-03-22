The Sun News
DSS arrests ex-Kwankwaso's Chief of Staff for alleged misleading info

22nd March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested former Chief of Staff to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Dr. Yanusa Dangwani.

The former Chief of Staff, according to sources, was arrested earlier in the day at the Mallam Aminu Kano Intentional Airport, Kano State, on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Credible security sources at the airport revealed he was whisked away by plain clothed security officers, but could not say whether he was taken in for questioning in Kano or in Abuja.

Top security sources told Daily Sun in Kano that the former Chief of Staff, may have been arrested due to his alleged role in triggering a false information of an alleged plot to abduct some female secondary students along Tudun- Wada axis in the state.

It was gathered that  following this information which became public last week . the state was thrown into near confusion as parents rushed to withdraw their wards from schools.

Sources said that the security in the state and the state government acted on the raw information, which saw some state actors in the ministry of education encouraging proprietors and owners of schools to shut down their schools for a period of time.

It was gathered that when it became clear that it was a failed intelligence, the security agencies traced back the source of the information which led them to the former Chief of Staff.

It was on the basis of this that they arrested Dr. Dangwani.

