DSS

DSS appoints Afunanya new spokesperson

— 16th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the appointment of Nnochirionye P. Afunanya as its Spokesman and Public Relations Officer, replacing Tony Opuiyo.

The statement issued by the Service through the Public Relations Department, announcing the appointment, described Afunanya as a thoroughbred professional.

Speaking to Daily Sun on his appointment, Afunanya said that he would stick to promoting the core mandate of the service.

“What to expect from me will not be different from the stipulations and core mandate of the service. I will operate in line what the Director General promised during his maiden press conference,” he said.

The statement from the service revealed that; “Afunanya obtained the following degrees:

  1. English (1997), Abia State University, Uturu; MA. English (2009), University of Uyo; and MA. Peace and Strategic Studies (2011), University of Ilorin.

“He is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

“He has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria namely: Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Boston, USA; Security Management and Coordination, London and Investigative Journalism at City University, London.

“Other courses he has attended are on Leadership, Arbitration, Conflict Management/Resolution, Negotiation and Public Communication among others. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS’ in-house Magazine, The Triple S.

“The new Spokesman is a member of: Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NiCarb); Nigerian Red Cross (NRC); Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM); Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security (NIIS); Society for Peace Scholars and Practice (SPSP);

American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) and he is a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration (ICA).

“His hobbies include; travelling, meeting people, reading, walking and photograph,” the statement read.

