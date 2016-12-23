The Sun News
Home / TSWeekend / DSalon Downtown poised to raise the bar

DSalon Downtown poised to raise the bar

— 23rd December 2016

For years, he has been at the forefront of beautifying the rich and famous. That he is one of those who revolutinalised and rebranded the beauty/fashion industry is not in doubt. And after years of setting the pace, DSalon Downtown, boss, Chief Abogo Ugwukegbe, is set for another revolution.

Welcome to his beauty library, a platform which insiders say will empower Nigerians and take the beauty/fashion industry to the next level.

Chief Abogo quietly sneaked into the country recently after eight years surjourn in the US and he is bustling with fresh ideas.

“Chief has been lying low for a while. In the US where he has been based for a while he runs a thriving beauty/fashion business. Now he is back and determined to give downtown a new look. He is like a godfather to the motion picture industry as you very well know. The roles he has played in resolving issues plaguing Nollywood over the years speak volumes. Right now, he is bent on transforming the beauty/fashion industry and he has fresh ideas that will take it to the next level,” a source discloced.

The source further revealed that his plans will begin shortly with renovation of his state of-the-art-beauty salons located in Surulre and Victoria Island: “Work will begin with renovating the outside structures, next is the interior which will wear an ultra-modern look with state-of-the-art equipment.

“Now the big deal is that he is bringing  innovation into the industry by setting up Africa’s first beauty library where  beauticians can come and do research from across Africa. It will have 23 hours internet and state-of-the-art equipment. This library will provide technical assistance and consultancy for young Nigerians who want to set up beauty salons. It will also provide assistance for repairs, maintainance and servicing of beauty equipment including installation.”

