Drunken driver crushes 2 policemen in Ibadan

Sunday Sun gathered that the drunk driver crushed the policemen when they were about to board the vehicle they brought to a car wash in the area.

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A drunk driver has crushed two policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Oyo State Police Command, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred at Orita Challenge area of Ibadan on Friday with the victims reportedly dying immediately. Sunday Sun gathered that the drunk driver crushed the policemen when they were about to board the vehicle they brought to a car wash in the area. The driver was said to have probably lost control of his vehicle before ramming into the policemen.