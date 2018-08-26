Drunken driver crushes 2 policemen in Ibadan— 26th August 2018
Sunday Sun gathered that the drunk driver crushed the policemen when they were about to board the vehicle they brought to a car wash in the area.
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
A drunk driver has crushed two policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Oyo State Police Command, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The incident was said to have occurred at Orita Challenge area of Ibadan on Friday with the victims reportedly dying immediately. Sunday Sun gathered that the drunk driver crushed the policemen when they were about to board the vehicle they brought to a car wash in the area. The driver was said to have probably lost control of his vehicle before ramming into the policemen.
READ ALSO: 5 killed as police, butchers clash in Ibadan
An eyewitness told newsmen in Ibadan that the accident occurred when he was at Orita Challenge, waiting for a friend of his, who had promised to pick him up there, saying that “suddenly, a driver seemed to have lost the control of his car and hit the two policemen as they were about to enter their vehicle. “There was a commotion at first, but people tried to offer help to the two victims, but they died before they could be taken away from the scene to a nearby hospital. Someone later said that the driver, who was arrested at the scene, was found out to be drunk.”
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude, “has ordered a thorough investigation into the accident. The erring driver is in our custody. He will be charged to court after completion of investigation.”
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
