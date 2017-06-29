The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - Drug trafficking: Co-accused of Lagos socialite, Ariket, bags 25 years imprisonment
29th June 2017 - Let’s make ex-convicts useful to society, economy, says NIPR boss
29th June 2017 - Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president
29th June 2017 - Ondo: Akeredolu to unfold commissioners soon
29th June 2017 - Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode
29th June 2017 - Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court
29th June 2017 - Rivers State and Amaechi
29th June 2017 - South Africa probes airport robbery reports
29th June 2017 - Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug
29th June 2017 -   Zoning breeds incompetent leaders -Ezeemo
Home / National / Drug trafficking: Co-accused of Lagos socialite, Ariket, bags 25 years imprisonment

Drug trafficking: Co-accused of Lagos socialite, Ariket, bags 25 years imprisonment

— 29th June 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday, sentenced Odeyemi Omolola, co-accused of Lagos socialite, Mrs. Funmilola Arike Ogbuaya, aka Ariket, to 25 years imprisonment for attempting to export 1.595 kilogrammes of cocaine to Saudi Arabia.
Ariket was charged alongside the convict, also known as Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi. The convict was docked on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of banned drug, and attempt to export the said banned drug to Saudi Arabia, while Ariket is facing charges bordering on conspiracy, aiding and abetting crime as well as procuring the said banned drug for the convict.
The offences, according to the prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, are contrary to sections 14(b), 11(b) and 19 of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
The two accused persons had pleaded guilty when they were both arraigned before the court in May.
However, at the resumed trial on Wednesday, the convict, Omolara, through her lawyer, King Wilson, informed the court of her intention to change her plea, particularly on the fourth count of the charges, attempt to export 1.595 kilogrammes of cocaine to Saudi Arabia.
Justice Rabiu-Shagari, who ordered that the charge be read to her again, granted her request.
The convict pleaded guilty and the prosecutor urged the court to pronounce her guilty as charged, as well as permit him to review the facts of the case against her, to tender some exhibits, including the convict’s five statements, in English and Yoruba versions, ECOWAS passport with number A50324236, certificate of test analysis, drug analysis report, Egypt Air ticket, a large envelope and two transparent evidence pouches where some of the seized cocaine was packaged. All these were admitted as exhibits A to L1, by the court.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Drug trafficking: Co-accused of Lagos socialite, Ariket, bags 25 years imprisonment

— 29th June 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday, sentenced Odeyemi Omolola, co-accused of Lagos socialite, Mrs. Funmilola Arike Ogbuaya, aka Ariket, to 25 years imprisonment for attempting to export 1.595 kilogrammes of cocaine to Saudi Arabia. Ariket was charged alongside the convict, also known as Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi. The convict…

Share

  • Let’s make ex-convicts useful to society, economy, says NIPR boss

    — 29th June 2017

    By Zika Bobby President of Business Club, Ikeja and National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr. Rotimi Oladele, has said Nigerians should not see ex-convicts as useless to the society but rather as those given a second chance to make amends for their crime. Speaking at the Prison Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) stakeholders’ meeting in…

    Share

  • Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president

    — 29th June 2017

    •Set up policy monitoring team now –Bishop Alawode From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has insisted that the new national curriculum on education, released by National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) is time bomb that is not only against the Christians, but also, Muslims. Rev….

    Share

  • Ondo: Akeredolu to unfold commissioners soon

    — 29th June 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu may, anytime from now, present a list of commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for approval. It was gathered that the governor made an attempt to present the list to the Assembly yesterday but certain political issues which cropped up prevented him from doing so….

    Share

  • Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode

    — 29th June 2017

    By Moshood Adebayo Irked by the menace of street trading and its attendant risks, Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has read the riot act to market women and men in the state. Ambode gave the warning at a meeting with leaders of Agbado Oke-Odo Market, in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) at the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share