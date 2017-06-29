Drug trafficking: Co-accused of Lagos socialite, Ariket, bags 25 years imprisonment

By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday, sentenced Odeyemi Omolola, co-accused of Lagos socialite, Mrs. Funmilola Arike Ogbuaya, aka Ariket, to 25 years imprisonment for attempting to export 1.595 kilogrammes of cocaine to Saudi Arabia.

Ariket was charged alongside the convict, also known as Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi. The convict was docked on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of banned drug, and attempt to export the said banned drug to Saudi Arabia, while Ariket is facing charges bordering on conspiracy, aiding and abetting crime as well as procuring the said banned drug for the convict.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, are contrary to sections 14(b), 11(b) and 19 of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The two accused persons had pleaded guilty when they were both arraigned before the court in May.

However, at the resumed trial on Wednesday, the convict, Omolara, through her lawyer, King Wilson, informed the court of her intention to change her plea, particularly on the fourth count of the charges, attempt to export 1.595 kilogrammes of cocaine to Saudi Arabia.

Justice Rabiu-Shagari, who ordered that the charge be read to her again, granted her request.

The convict pleaded guilty and the prosecutor urged the court to pronounce her guilty as charged, as well as permit him to review the facts of the case against her, to tender some exhibits, including the convict’s five statements, in English and Yoruba versions, ECOWAS passport with number A50324236, certificate of test analysis, drug analysis report, Egypt Air ticket, a large envelope and two transparent evidence pouches where some of the seized cocaine was packaged. All these were admitted as exhibits A to L1, by the court.