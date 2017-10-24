The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Drug agency concerned about substance abuse among minors in Kano
24th October 2017 - Internet users hit 93 million in September: NCC
24th October 2017 - EFCC seals Maina’s houses, coys in Kaduna
24th October 2017 - Court grants Power Uti bail over wife’s death
24th October 2017 - Osinbajo’s wife, Ambode, other govs extol virtues of women in nation building
24th October 2017 - Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr
24th October 2017 - Anambra MTUN fumes over alleged collection of union fees by govt. officials
24th October 2017 -   WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach
24th October 2017 - Reps tackle Gov. Bello over suicide of late Soje
24th October 2017 - Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner
Home / National / Drug agency concerned about substance abuse among minors in Kano

Drug agency concerned about substance abuse among minors in Kano

— 24th October 2017

The Kano Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has decried the rising rate of drug abuse among minors in the state, describing the trend as “frightening”.

The Commander, Alhaji Hamza Umar, told newsmen on Tuesday in Kano, that children, as young as seven years, were into drugs in the city.

He said that the drug abuse was also common among unemployed youths, and called for concerted efforts to curb the menace.

Umar, however, regretted that the dearth of operational vehicles and limited number of divisional offices was hindering the agency’s efforts to rid the state of substance abuse.

“Currently, we have only five divisional offices in Kano. We need more divisional offices to boost our reach,” he said.

He commended the state government for donating two vehicles to enhance operations, and urged community, religious and traditional leaders to join the fight against drug abuse.

“We must all join hands to ensure a responsible society free of social vices. Drug abuse leads to all forms of social vices and must be tackled collectively,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Drug agency concerned about substance abuse among minors in Kano

— 24th October 2017

The Kano Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has decried the rising rate of drug abuse among minors in the state, describing the trend as “frightening”. The Commander, Alhaji Hamza Umar, told newsmen on Tuesday in Kano, that children, as young as seven years, were into drugs in the city. He said…

  • Internet users hit 93 million in September: NCC

    — 24th October 2017

    The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced on Tuesday that subscribers browsing the internet through its network increased to 93 million in September from 92.1 million the previous month. The telecommunications industry regulator made the disclosure in its monthly internet subscribers’ data on its website, seen by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)….

  • EFCC seals Maina’s houses, coys in Kaduna

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed six houses and two companies allegedly belonging to the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina in Kaduna. The sealed propery included a 2- storey shopping plaza located at number No. 2C Ibrahim Taiwo Road, a storey…

  • Court grants Power Uti bail over wife’s death

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi A former Nigerian wrestling champion, Power Uti, recently arrested by the police and charged to court over the controversial death of his wife, Toyin, has been granted bail by the Lagos State Magistrate Court, sitting in Ebute Metta. Uti was alleged to have beat the deceased to death at their residence, 17,…

  • Osinbajo’s wife, Ambode, other govs extol virtues of women in nation building

    — 24th October 2017

    …We’ve empowered 2,613 female entrepreneurs with N2.1b, says Lagos governor …Speak out against genital mutilation, child abuse, Ambode’s wife urges women Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his counterparts from Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Bayelsa; Seriake Dickson and Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday, commended the sterling contributions of women to the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share