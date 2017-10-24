Drug agency concerned about substance abuse among minors in Kano

The Kano Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has decried the rising rate of drug abuse among minors in the state, describing the trend as “frightening”.

The Commander, Alhaji Hamza Umar, told newsmen on Tuesday in Kano, that children, as young as seven years, were into drugs in the city.

He said that the drug abuse was also common among unemployed youths, and called for concerted efforts to curb the menace.

Umar, however, regretted that the dearth of operational vehicles and limited number of divisional offices was hindering the agency’s efforts to rid the state of substance abuse.

“Currently, we have only five divisional offices in Kano. We need more divisional offices to boost our reach,” he said.

He commended the state government for donating two vehicles to enhance operations, and urged community, religious and traditional leaders to join the fight against drug abuse.

“We must all join hands to ensure a responsible society free of social vices. Drug abuse leads to all forms of social vices and must be tackled collectively,” he said.

(Source: NAN)