The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Missal, who confirmed the death of nine of the 22 corps members reported to be swimming in River Mayo-Selbe on August 4, said seven bodies were recovered from the incident. Two of the victims were from Imo, three from Delta, one from Anambra, one from Enugu, one from Edo and one from Kaduna State.

The spokesperson of the NYSC, Mrs. Adeyemi Adenike, said the drowning was caused by the sudden surge of the River Mayo-Selbe. In honour of the dead, the NYSC declared a three-day mourning (August 6-8) to sympathise with the families of the dead. During the period, NYSC’s flags were flown at half-mast nationwide.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has condoled with the families of the late corps members, the management of the NYSC and the people of Taraba State, where the sad incident occurred and the states from where the identified victims hailed. The Acting President also said “This terrible occurrence has abruptly ended the lives of these young men and women while they were dutifully engaged in national service.”

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has also condoled with the NYSC and families of the dead. The governor also enjoined corps members “to always inform officials of the NYSC and those of their primary assignments in advance of their plans to travel and embark on social outings which could be prone to some hazards so that adequate security and safety covers would be officially made for them.”

In the same vein, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, who expressed sadness over the incident, warned corps members against attending or organising social events without the approval of the officials of the corps in their places of primary assignment.