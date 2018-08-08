– The Sun News
Drowned 9: NYSC DG stops corps members from unauthorised journey

— 8th August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

To prevent a re-occurrence of  the tragic incident of nine corps members who drowned in Taraba State, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Zakari Kazaure has placed embargo on any serving corps member from traveling out of camp or places of primary assignment without duly authorised.

Gen. Kazaure spoke at the Ekiti State Permanent Orientation Camp, in Ise/Emure, in Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State during a shuttle visit to educate corps members on dangers of  playing with their health and security, on Tuesday.

According to him, the standing rule of the scheme was being repeatedly flouted in a manner that suggested that authorities had abdicated their roles of  looking after the wellbeing as well as the welfare of the corp members.

Said he, “You all have to avoid night journeys and other unnecessary journeys for that matter.

“Remember that before you embark on any journey, the neef arises that you first inform your immediate supervisors and obtain necessary permits.

“A graduate is expected by the society to be above board. I, therefore, want you to please join hands with me to ensure that the tragic incident in Taraba is the very last of such”, he said.

Kazaure who arrived the Ekiti State camp at about 4:45p.m. expressed deep regrets over the tragic death of nine corps members in Taraba State over the weekend, describing it as huge loss to him personally, and the nation, in general.

The NYSC DG said the sad incident was highly regretted, even as he called for a minute silence to honour those who lost their lives.

According to him, there was also the need for them to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

He advised a section of Nigerians accusing the NYSC of negligence to know that the standing rules banning corps members from unauthorised journeys are more implementable when they are on the orientation camp and that when serving in places of primary assignment, they are treated as independent adults.

He warned them, particularly the female ones, to avoid dressing irresponsibly and also keep away from sharp practices such as engaging in internet fraud among others.

Earlier in a welcome address, the new State Director of NYSC, Mrs. Aniefiok Okpongete, had told the Gen. Kazaure that a total of 1,809 corps members were currently registered in the state.

She said of the figure, 1,109 are males while the rest 700 are females.

However, she said a total of 187, among them, 149 females and 38 males had been advised to leave camp on account of being either pregnant, nursing mothers or facing critical health challenges.

