– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader
1st August 2018 - Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production
1st August 2018 - Gunmen strike convoy with Mali election materials, 12 killed in shootout
1st August 2018 - Tensions brew in Zimbabwe as opposition disputes election results
1st August 2018 - Africa Youth Games: Balogun attributes success to hard work, focus
1st August 2018 - No extension of voter registration beyond Aug. 17, says INEC
1st August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
1st August 2018 - Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP
Home / National / Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members
ZAMFARA

Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday, assured the 2,100 new corps members posted to Zamfara State under 2018 Batch `B’ that their safety would not be compromised.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Dahunsi Muhammad gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen in Tsafe on Wednesday.

The corps members posted to the state under 2018 Batch B are undergoing a three-week orientation programme at NYSC orientation camp, Tsafe.

Dahunsi urged the corps members to drop any negative impressions about Zamfara and disregard any negative news report, especially on the social media, about the state.

He said that the NYSC management in the country, led by the Director-General Brig.-Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, had serious concern about the safety and protection of corps members.

The coordinator said despite security challenges in some areas of the state, the corps members were safe, and their activities had been hitch-free.

“You know, the NYSC posting policy does not allow us to post corps members to security-challenged areas, and part of what we are sensitising the corps members on in this three weeks orientation course is the issue of security.

“We prepare them on security awareness such as moving in groups, not staying late out at night, avoiding unnecessary and night travelling among others.

“We also tell them to be familiar with security posts in their respective areas and to know people around them,” he said.

According to him, the state government and NYSC management in the state, in collaboration with the security agencies, have been working together to ensure effective protection of the corps members.

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader

“I am, therefore, calling on the incoming corps members to drop any negative impressions about Zamfara and disregard any negative news report, especially on the social media, about the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the state government and other stakeholders for their support toward improving the scheme in the state”, he said.

The coordinator also thanked the security agencies in the state for their cooperation and support to the NYSC activities.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ZAMFARA

Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members

— 1st August 2018

NAN The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday, assured the 2,100 new corps members posted to Zamfara State under 2018 Batch `B’ that their safety would not be compromised. The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Dahunsi Muhammad gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen in Tsafe on Wednesday. The corps members posted to the state…

  • Eritrean

    Asaba 2018: Eritreans hopeful of good outing despite challenges – Team leader

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN Solomon Awaju, the leader of the Eritrean contingent to the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta, on Wednesday said the athletes were hopeful of good performance in spite of facing challenges since arrival. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eritrea was one of the countries stranded at the Muritala International…

  • OIL

    Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN September Brent crude futures fell by seven cents to reach 74.90 dollars  a barrel at 01:09 GMT after rising 68 cents, or 0.9 per cent, on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract prices also fell six cents to reach 70.08 dollars a barrel, after rising more than two per cent in the…

  • INEC

    No extension of voter registration beyond Aug. 17, says INEC

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the August 17 deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will not be extended. The Commission said the exercise would resume after the 2019 General Elections scheduled from Feb. 26 and March 2. Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Gombe, Mr Mohorret Bigun said, on Wednesday, that…

  • 2018 Hajj

    2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

    — 1st August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal , Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State Muslims Pilgrims Board is set to airlift about 3,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year 2018 hajj exercises. Daily Sun gathered that the first batch of 430 intending Muslim pilgrims will depart Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi to Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj exercise on earlier Wednesday…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share