Drop negative impressions about Zamfara, you’ll be safe, NYSC tells corps members

NAN
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday, assured the 2,100 new corps members posted to Zamfara State under 2018 Batch `B’ that their safety would not be compromised.
The state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Dahunsi Muhammad gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen in Tsafe on Wednesday.
The corps members posted to the state under 2018 Batch B are undergoing a three-week orientation programme at NYSC orientation camp, Tsafe.
Dahunsi urged the corps members to drop any negative impressions about Zamfara and disregard any negative news report, especially on the social media, about the state.
He said that the NYSC management in the country, led by the Director-General Brig.-Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, had serious concern about the safety and protection of corps members.
The coordinator said despite security challenges in some areas of the state, the corps members were safe, and their activities had been hitch-free.
“You know, the NYSC posting policy does not allow us to post corps members to security-challenged areas, and part of what we are sensitising the corps members on in this three weeks orientation course is the issue of security.
“We prepare them on security awareness such as moving in groups, not staying late out at night, avoiding unnecessary and night travelling among others.
“We also tell them to be familiar with security posts in their respective areas and to know people around them,” he said.
According to him, the state government and NYSC management in the state, in collaboration with the security agencies, have been working together to ensure effective protection of the corps members.
“I am, therefore, calling on the incoming corps members to drop any negative impressions about Zamfara and disregard any negative news report, especially on the social media, about the state.
“I want to use this opportunity to thank the state government and other stakeholders for their support toward improving the scheme in the state”, he said.
The coordinator also thanked the security agencies in the state for their cooperation and support to the NYSC activities.
